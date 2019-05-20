Rihanna Debuts First Look Of Fenty Label With LVMH

Rihanna let the world feel her power when it was announced that she would be the first black woman in history to create an original brand with LVMH. Now, in an interview with T Magazine, the pop diva is giving the world the first glimpse of pieces from her collaboration. RiRi sat down with T Magazine's Jeremy O. Harris, dug deep into her new world of luxury fashion, and even shared a few gems about R9.

"I've been slowly evolving throughout the fashion world. First wearing it, buying it, being recognized for my style and then collaborating with brands," she said. "I never just wanted to put my name on something and sell my license. I'm very hands-on, so I wanted to take it slowly and gain respect as a designer. I already had a relationship with them after Versailles campaign and the makeup line, so they extended the offer to me and it was a no-brainer because LVMH is a machine. Bernard Arnault was so enthusiastic; he trusted me and my vision."

For Rihanna, she wants Fenty to embody all aspects of the human person. She has no qualms about what's feminine or what's masculine, and she looks to herself to better execute that vision she has for her Maison.

"I use myself as a muse," the Bajan beauty says. "[Fenty's] sweatpants with pearls, or a masculine denim jacket with a corset. I feel like we live in a world where people are embracing every bit of who they are. Look at Jaden Smith, Childish Gambino. They dare you to tell them not to." The Bad Gal made it clear that there's a difference between Rihanna the singer and her brands Fenty Beauty and now her line with LVMH. She says the line between her music and all other creative avenues she pursues has to be distinct because she refuses to lose her credibility.

"Every collaboration I did outside of music, I used Fenty so that you didn’t have to hear the word 'Rihanna' every time you saw something that I did," she revealed. "So Rihanna stayed the music, the person. But these other brands are called Fenty." Although RiRi is currently venturing more into the "Fenty" side of things, she's still focused on Rihanna the artist with her reggae album in the works. There's no set due date, but she may very well have a name ready and it's a little tongue in the cheek.

"No, so far it's just been R9, thanks to the Navy" she answered when asked about a name. "I’m about to call it that probably, ’cause they have haunted me with this 'R9, R9, when is R9 coming out?' How will I accept another name after that’s been burned into my skull?"

Make sure to check out the upcoming Fenty pieces in RiRi's spread with T Magazine.