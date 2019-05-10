Rihanna To Collaborate With LVMH For Fenty Luxury Line

According to reports, Rihanna will be the first woman in history to create an original brand with LVMH, who will be collaborating with the mogul on a new luxury Maison.

Per a press release from LVMH, the Maison–called Fenty– will be created with Rihanna's vision in mind, and will release "ready to wear, shoes and accessories" in the Spring of 2019. She will be the first woman of color to head an LVMH Maison, and Fenty is the first new fashion house for the group since 1987.

“Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us," Rih said in a statement. "Mr. Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits. I couldn’t imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I’m ready for the world to see what we have built together.”

“Everybody knows Rihanna as a wonderful singer, but through our partnership at Fenty Beauty, I discovered a true entrepreneur, a real CEO and a terrific leader," Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH, added. "She naturally finds her full place within LVMH. To support Rihanna to start up the Fenty Maison, we have built a talented and multicultural team supported by the Group resources. I am proud that LVMH is leading this venture and wish it will be a great success.”

Rihanna took to Instagram to confirm the news, writing that it was a "big day for the culture."