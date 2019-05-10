Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Anniversary Event - Arrivals
Rihanna To Collaborate With LVMH For Fenty Luxury Line

May 10, 2019 - 9:37 am by J'na Jefferson

According to reports, Rihanna will be the first woman in history to create an original brand with LVMH, who will be collaborating with the mogul on a new luxury Maison.

Per a press release from LVMH, the Maison–called Fenty– will be created with Rihanna's vision in mind, and will release "ready to wear, shoes and accessories" in the Spring of 2019. She will be the first woman of color to head an LVMH Maison, and Fenty is the first new fashion house for the group since 1987.

“Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us," Rih said in a statement. "Mr. Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits. I couldn’t imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I’m ready for the world to see what we have built together.”

“Everybody knows Rihanna as a wonderful singer, but through our partnership at Fenty Beauty, I discovered a true entrepreneur, a real CEO and a terrific leader," Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH, added. "She naturally finds her full place within LVMH. To support Rihanna to start up the Fenty Maison, we have built a talented and multicultural team supported by the Group resources. I am proud that LVMH is leading this venture and wish it will be a great success.”

Rihanna took to Instagram to confirm the news, writing that it was a "big day for the culture."

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Billy Porter attends the 2019 Met Gala in New York City.
Getty Images

Stars Don Their Monday Best For 2019 Met Gala: See Our Favorite 'Fits

The Met Gala is always the fashion event of the year, and 2019 is certainly no different. As expected, the stars in attendance were able to let their guard down in order to revel in the celebrations, which took place at the Met on Monday, May 6.

This year’s theme is “Notes On ‘Camp.’” According to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s website, the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition “will explore the origins of camp's exuberant aesthetic. Susan Sontag's 1964 essay "Notes on 'Camp'" provides the framework for the exhibition, which examines how the elements of irony, humor, parody, pastiche, artifice, theatricality, and exaggeration are expressed in fashion.”

Check out some of the standout fashions worn by some of your favorite stars below.

Continue Reading
bape-ugg-sneaker-lil-wayne bape-ugg-sneaker-lil-wayne
Courtesy of BAPE

Lil Wayne Gets Cozy With BAPE x UGG Sneaker Collaboration

Lil Wayne's UGG x BAPE collection is not only fly but cozy as well. The rapper, who's had a storied history with BAPE is teaming up with the brand in honor of their 25th anniversary.

Available Friday (April 27), the sneakers and slides are an even playing field for both brands. The sneaker features a brown suede upper with BAPE's shooting star logo on its side. The slides are just as comfortable with the BAPE branding mounted across the forefoot of the slides.

The rapper previously shared his thoughts on working with both brands with Complex. “It’s an honor ’cause Bape is one of the clothing lines that I still remember saving my money to buy,” he said in February. “I still remember making sure nobody else I seen in my city got my hoodie. Now, they got me involved with it?”

The sneakers will run $350 and the slides cost $250.

Take a look at the collection and Wayne's best BAPE moments below.

VIBE April 2006 Cover "Hustler Muzik," 2009
Continue Reading

Beyonce Enlists An HBCU To Tease Her Ivy Park/Adidas Athleisure Line

Beyonce has proven that she knows exactly when and how to boost a business move into an even bigger cultural moment. Right on the heels of releasing her beloved Homecoming documentary on Netflix and a live album of the extensive Coachella set (as well as finally adding her Lemonade visual album to streaming services), Bey has catapulted the next phase of her sartorial expertise in a special way. At the top of April, we learned of her exciting Ivy Park relaunch collaboration with Adidas.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 26, 2019 at 8:56am PDT

On Thursday (April 25), she shared that a Coachella 2019 event with Grambling State University's marching band and dancers was actually a teaser of what's to come with the athleisure line. During Coachella weekend, the school turned a private yellow enclave in Indio, Calif. into a hub of all-black-everything culture and excellence. The short fashion film, dubbed Homecoming Weekend, was a mashup of Bey's glorification and celebration of HBCU culture and a taste of the energy of the fashion-forward Adidas extension.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

First of all Happy Resurrection Sunday!!!! Now let’s talk about what he’s done!!!!! This is by-far one of this hardest secrets I’ve had to keep 😩!! But I knew a moment like this would be in my future if I continued to just receive it!! It wasn’t just me tho, my entire life people have been speaking @beyonce into my life and it feels like just yesterday I met @kimmiegeedotcom and did an interview with @ashleycmeverett in 2014 (HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY QUEEN BTW!!!🎉🎉) Now to be able to say I performed 5 feet from QueenBey herself as she cheered me on is only an opportunity put together by the lord and it only made me even more hungry to officially #tour with her one day. #GRAMFAM #GSGSGSGSUUUUUU #WhenYourSupportSystemStandsTenToesDownBehindYou #ITAINTOVER

A post shared by Jalin Ford (@iamjalinford) on Apr 21, 2019 at 9:26am PDT

Mad you missed out on the festivities? Us, too. At least we can all take a slice of HBCU pride home with us by experiencing the lively video up top.

Continue Reading

