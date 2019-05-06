Rihanna Didn't Go To The Met Gala, And The Internet Is Not Happy

The undisputed champion of the Met Gala is undoubtedly Ms. Robyn Rihanna Fenty. The musician and beauty mogul has turned out look after look at the annual fashion event, however, she was not in attendance at the 2019 event.

While there isn’t a reported reason as to why Rihanna didn’t attend, her Navy of super sleuths believe her absence is due to business. She is reportedly working on promoting Fenty Beauty overseas. She did, however, shout out Anna Wintour for being “best dressed” on social media.

In what would have been her eighth appearance at the Met Gala, the Bad Gyal would have to work with the theme “Notes On ‘Camp.’” This year’s theme “examines how the elements of irony, humor, parody, pastiche, artifice, theatricality, and exaggeration are expressed in fashion,” per the Costume Institute’s website. If she showed up, we’re certain we would have been left breathless due to her beauty, attention to detail and her overall ability to slay.

Twitter was understandably disappointed in the no-show, with many writing that the event just isn’t the same without her. “If Rihanna isn't attending the Met Gala then cancel the Met Gala,” one Twitter user wrote, while another shared a similar sentiment, “gonna skip sleep till the next metgala.”

Check out some hilarious reactions to the Rihanna-less Met Gala below.

i'm not going to sleep until i see those pictures of rihanna #metgala pic.twitter.com/VOanPul6tD — j e n n y . 🌙 (@jnjnjpg) May 6, 2019

If Rihanna isn't attending the Met Gala then cancel the Met Gala — jon (@prasejeebus) May 5, 2019

The world is so boring without Rihanna. — Kima Jones 🏁 (@kima_jones) May 6, 2019

Really wish Rihanna would turn up to her own event. 😪 — Valentino (@DIORSBITCH) May 7, 2019