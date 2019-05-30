Rihanna Gives SZA Fenty Beauty Gift Card After Racial Profiling Incident

SZA alerted fans of a sticky situation she found herself in late-April, after she was accused of stealing from a Sephora makeup store in Calabasas, Calif.

"Can a b**ch cop her fenty in peace er what," the N.J. native wrote on Twitter. after stating that a store employee called security on her to make sure she didn't steal anything. "Lmao Sandy Sephora location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure I wasn’t stealing . We had a long talk. U have a blessed day Sandy," she continued.

Rihanna, like many of us, heard of the unfortunate incident, and decided to make things right. Ever the generous soul, the Bad Gyal gifted SZA with a Fenty Beauty gift card.

"Tanks @badgalriri," the TDE songbird wrote on her Instagram Stories of a note with the gift card attached. The note read "Go buy yo Fenty Beauty in peace sis! One love, Rihanna."

Sephora released a statement regarding the racial profiling SZA was subject to, stating "profiling on the basis of race is not tolerated at Sephora. Our purpose has always been rooted in our people and ensuring that Sephora is an inclusive and welcoming space for all our clients."