R. Kelly Hands Over A $62,000 In Owed Child Support
R. Kelly's attorney's paid Andrea Kelly, the singer's ex-wife $62,000, in back child support to bring his payments up to date.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports the payment took place Wednesday (May 8) during a court hearing in the city, which follows Kelly's brief imprisonment. The Grammy-award winning entertainer was jailed after being charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse stemming from three girls and one woman. Kelly pled not guilty to the charges and with the help of a fan, was bailed out of prison.
Another judge allowed another lawsuit from one of the four victims to proceed. Kelly's legal team said the singer never responded to being served because he cannot read. The victim identified as "H.W.,” alleges that she began a sexual relationship with the singer-songwriter when she was 16 years old. The amount of the lawsuit is unknown at the time.
Kelly's public downfall and legal woes began at the top of the year when Lifetime ran a six-part docuseries entitled Surviving R. Kelly. Directed by former Vibe writer dream hampton, the series outlines Kelly's 20 years musical career as well as his time as a sexual predator, including his marriage to a teenage Aaliyah.