Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Chair of the Board Robert F. Smith speaks onstage during the 2019 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple Of Hope Awards on December 12, 2018 in New York City

Robert F. Smith Is Seeking Candidates For Paid STEM Internship

Billionaire Robert F. Smith continues to inspire with the InternX initiative, which hopes to bring opportunities in the STEM field to young adults.

Financially covered though Smith's Fund II Foundation, platform InternX aims to give those interested in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics from underserved communities access to better resources. InternX also allows business leaders to search for unique and qualified candidates in these disadvantaged communities and in turn, provides the students with paid internships that can lead to full-time jobs at major corporations.

The site states "rising sophomores with at least a 2.8 GPA from ethnically underrepresented groups" can apply while companies from financial, marketing, software, not-for-profits, the real estate worlds are encouraged to sign up.

In 2018, 70 students were placed in paid summer internships in the STEM field. This year, AT&T, Price Waterhouse Coopers, Deloitte, Citi, and Smith's firm Vista Equity Partners have committed to taking in InternX candidates as interns for the summer. The platform hopes to place 1,000 interns this year, a major improvement from last year.

Smith recently made headlines when he pledged to pay off Morehouse College's class of 2019's student loans. However, this isn't the first act of generosity that the businessman has shown.

Smith created InternX to accomplish all that it has thus far and to get big businesses involved in providing opportunities to underrepresented communities, specifically the African American community.

The foundation has had previous success in aiding those in need. Since its establishment in 2014, the foundation has made grants worth more than $150 million to charities ranging from, The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, The United Negro College Fund, NPower, The Opportunity Network and The National Park Foundation.

Smith, with the help of the foundation's Executive Director, Linda Wilson, will see InternX amount to the same success Fund II has had.

"We have to create the environment for them to share their themselves, their ideas and their thoughts," Smith says in the program's promo video. "It could be a $100,000 thought that day and a $10 billion thought the next."

Check out a promo video for the InternX program below.