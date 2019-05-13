Kodak Black Arrested En Route To Rolling Loud Festival

Kodak Black was reportedly arrested in Miami on Saturday (May 11) as he was en route to his set at the Rolling Loud Miami Festival, the Miami Herald reports.

The arrest was made by Miami-Dade’s Northside Station and agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and U.S. Marshals near the Hard Rock Stadium where Kodak was scheduled to perform. It was reportedly part of an "extensive investigation," according to the U.S. Marshals.

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed the rapper – born Dieuson Octave – was charged with a crime in relation to weapons but did not elaborate on the severity of the charge.

Rolling Loud officials released an official statement clarifying details surrounding Kodak's arrest. "Kodak Black was not arrested at Rolling Loud," the statement reads per Vulture. "He was arrested on his way to the festival and we have no knowledge of what led to the arrest since he was not on festival property."

The recent arrest is just the latest addition to Kodak's ongoing legal issues. In April 2019, the rapper was arrested on drug and weapons charges as he attempted to cross the border from Canada into the United States. Kodak blamed his GPS for the mishap at the time. The Project Baby artist was also arrested in Broward County for grand theft, marijuana possession, and child neglect. Black's trial has also been delayed after being charged with sexual assault.

It is unclear if Kodak is facing jail time in relation to his latest arrest.