Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus
Getty Images

'Rolling Stone' Challenging Legendary Billboard Music Chart Rankings

May 7, 2019 - 5:44 pm by Beatriz da Costa

Starting May 13, Billboard will have a legitimate competitor to their iconic music charts. Rolling Stone has announced that they will be launching their own charts that will measure the top 200 albums and top 100 singles. According to Vanity Fair, the upcoming charts will be taking a different route compared to Billboard's. They "will be updated daily as opposed to weekly, they will go deeper on streaming data, and they will be completely transparent about their measurement methodologies." This is the first real threat that Billboard has to its chart services since it first took form in the 1950s and it doesn't help that Billboard is under the microscope given the recent controversy with the removal of the viral song, "Old Town Road," from its Hot Country Songs chart.

While Billboard has been calculating its rankings with Nielsen SoundScan since 1991, Rolling Stone will be employing the new analytics start-up Alpha Data. The start-up will help Rolling Stone measure digital and physical sales as well as streaming totals. This move from the media giant is the brain child of Jay Penske, the CEO of Penske Media Corporation that took control of Rolling Stone two years ago.

"Rolling Stone is the most widely recognized brand in the music space," Penske said in a statement to Vanity Fair, "and we think it should be used in other ways to help people discover music." Penske's Rolling Stone will also debut "the Rolling Stone Artist 500," which calculates the most streamed artists and "the Rolling Stone Trending 25," which will determine the quickest rising songs and their measurements for hot new artists.

In This Story:

Popular

Lil Wayne And Blink-182 To Embark On North America Tour

From the Web

More on Vibe

Celebrities Visit MTV TRL - February 20, 2018
MTV TRL

Nipsey Hussle Reps Deny Rumor About Rapper's Relationship With Murderer

A new video surfaced on the Internet earlier this week that appeared to show the late Nipsey Hussle hugging a man that was believed to Eric Holder, the 29-year-old man who was later charged with the rapper's murder. Despite rumors swirling on social media, however, a source close to Nip's team denied he had any relationship with Holder.

"Nipsey is embracing Flacco, who is NOT Eric Holder," the source reportedly told XXL in response to the recent video.

The dismissal comes shortly after Compton's BG Knocc Out told VladTV that Holder was under Nipsey's record label before he was allegedly booted for snitching. "He was actually on Nipsey’s label before," BG Knocc said. "I think he caught a gun case with one of the homies or something. Something happened where they went to jail and he’s supposed to had said something. So, they pretty much kicked him out, you know what I mean? For snitching. They didn’t kill him or beat him down or nothing like that, but they just told him to stay away, like, 'You can’t hang out.' He probably took that some type of way 'cause he got the hood all over his body."

As previously reported, Holder was charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He entered a plea of not guilty in April 2019.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Video of #NipseyHussle & #EricHilder hugging months before Nipsey was killed. 😢🤦🏻‍♂️

A post shared by Underground Hip Hop News/Music (@rapupdatestv) on May 6, 2019 at 1:16pm PDT

Continue Reading
Common's Let Love: An Expression Of Art, Words &amp; Song
Ilya S. Savenok

Common Reveals He Was Molested As A Child In New Memoir

Common released his new memoir Let Love Have the Last Word on Tuesday (May 7). In the new book, Common revealed he was molested as a child.

The rapper claimed he was abused by a relative of his godmother around the age of nine or 10. He refers to his abuser as "Brandon" in the book.  "At some point I felt Brandon’s hand on me," he wrote. "I pushed him away. I don’t remember saying a whole lot besides ‘No, no, no.'"

Following the incident, Common noted he suppressed the childhood trauma due to the "deep and sudden shame." He only started to address his pain after consulting after acting in a scene with Big Little Lies star Laura Dern. He later sought out a therapist to work through his memories.

"I just pushed the whole thing out of my head," he continued. "Maybe it’s a matter of survival—Even now, two years after that flash resurgence of memories, as I’m writing, I’m still working through all of this in myself and with my therapist."

Common said that he shared his experience with readers and fans because "I want to be a person who helps break cycles of violence. This is love in action and I intend to practice it."

Let Love Have the Last Word is now available.

Continue Reading
4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for TIDAL

Lil Wayne And Blink-182 To Embark On North America Tour

As the summer approaches, touring season gets knocked into full gear, beginning with Lil Wayne and blink-182's co-headlining trek. Announced on Monday (May 6), the legendary artists will embark on a 38-city tour of North America with special guest Neck Deep, slated to take place on June 27 in Columbus, Ohio and wrap up in the state again on Sept. 16 in Cincinnati.

To give fans a taste of what's in store, the artists recorded a mash-up version of their hits "A Milli" (Lil Wayne) and "What's My Age Again?" (blink-182).

General public tickets will hit the Internet on May 10 on LiveNation.com. View the dates below.

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne's 2019 North American Tour Dates

June 27- Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena June 29 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre June 30 - Atlantic City, NJ - Vans Warped Tour* July 1 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center July 3 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center July 5 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium July 6 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion July 7 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage* July 9 - Holmdel, NJ - P.N.C. Bank Arts Center* July 10 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center July 11 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live July 13 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion July 16 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center July 17 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheatre July 20 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater July 21 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion July 23 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion July 25 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre July 26 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre July 27 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood July 29 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place July 31 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Aug. 1 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater Aug. 2 - Dallas, TX - The Dos Equis Pavilion Aug. 4 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center* Aug. 5 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion Aug. 7 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Aug. 8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum Aug. 27 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre Aug. 30 - Portland, OR - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Aug. 31 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre Sept. 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre Sept. 4 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center Sept. 6 - Wichita, KS - Hartman Arena* Sept. 7 - Council Bluffs, IA - Stir Cove* Sept. 8 - Kansas City, MO - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater Sept. 10 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre Sept. 13 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest* Sept. 14 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Sept. 16 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

* denotes blink-182 only

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music News

1d ago

Lil Wayne And Blink-182 To Embark On North America Tour

Movies & TV

1d ago

Ice Cube Sets Goal For 'Last Friday' Release Date

Features

3d ago

TLC's Chilli On National Concert Week And Why Bruno Mars Leads Her Collab Wishlist