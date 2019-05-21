In this handout photo provided by One Voice: Somos Live!, Romeo Santos performs onstage at One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief at Marlins Park on October 14, 2017 in Miami, Florida.

Romeo Santos Makes History As The First Latino Performer To Headline MetLife Concert

Romeo Santos is making history and his fans have the most to gain from it.

On September 21, Santos will perform at MetLife Stadium making him the first Latin artist to do so. The venue holds up to 80,00 seats, which is more than enough for Santos' fans who will go see the singer perform his recent number one album, Utopia.

The one-day event will be called, UTOPIA the Concert, and Santos, the King of Bachata has already taken to his social media to express his appreciation on being chosen to make history at the stadium.

"I've never performed in such a prestigious venue, not even when I was a part of Aventura or in my solo career," the 37-year-old said in a video posted to his Instagram account about his upcoming concert. The "Odio" singer shouldn't face too much of a challenge in filling up the MetLife stadium seats.

In 2014 he sold out two Yankee Stadium shows, the stadium holds over 50,000 people; during his Golden Tour he sold out New York's Madison Square Garden three times. His draw power is undeniably huge, so tickets may be hard to come by once they go on sale.

Fans can expect Santos to perform hits from his Utopia album, which includes records with fellow Dominican singers Frank Reyes, Anthony Santos, Monchy & Alexandria, and his former group Aventura.

Ticket information is not yet available but is to be expected soon.