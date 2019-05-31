rotimi-paid-50-cent-half-debt-1559306403
Getty Images

Rotimi Says He Already Paid 50 Cent $100,000 Of His Debt

May 31, 2019 - 8:42 am by VIBE Staff

The actor-singer is setting the record straight. 

Earlier this week, 50 Cent called out his Power co-star, Rotimi, over an "outstanding" debt of $300,000. In true 50 style, the rapper hounded Rotimi on social media, demanding that he receive his money. Despite Fif's incessant trolling, Rotimi didn't back down. Instead, he turned to social media where he told his side of the story.

At first, Rotimi claimed that he didn't owe 50 any money and that he was only being targeted because of his new album's success. "I don't owe 50 money," Rotimi said in a video on Instagram on Thursday (May 30). "The thing is, my record went number one. I just bought a crib. I'm taking care of my family, everything. So the fact that I'm hearing this, man, why now?"

Despite his earlier claims, however, Rotimi hit up to TMZ to provide a little more backstory. During that interview, he revealed that his debt stems from an old contract with 50's G-Unit label that he terminated prematurely in 2014.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My man you owe a outstanding balance of $300,000 🤔now WALK WITH ME to the bank. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on

"So I asked him, 'Can I get out of my deal?' And he said, 'Yes. I'm not going to hold you back. But there's business,'" Rotimi recalled. "I paid an upfront sum (to get out of my contract) and everything else would be through mechanical sales or royalty and everything."

Rotimi also revealed that he paid 50 half of his debt. "Because it is my brother, instead of waiting for royalties, and I am able to pay, I gave him $100,000," he continued. "[...] We're good. We're good."

There doesn't seem to be any bad blood between the two at the moment. Following Rotimi's interview, 50 hopped back on Instagram to set the record straight. "I have no problem with @Rotimi, in fact, I wish him and his family the best God bless. POSITIVE VIBES."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

😟I have no problem with @Rotimi in fact I wish him and his family the best God bless. POSITIVE VIBES #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on

In This Story:

Popular

Robert Townsend's 'Carmen: A Hip Hopera' Is Coming To Netflix

From the Web

More on Vibe

Beautycon Festival New York 2019 - Day 2
Cindy Ord

Cardi B Drops Long-Awaited "Press" Single

Cardi B is back with a new single. The Bronx native dropped her new track, entitled "Press" on Friday (May 31).

The song is an uptempo record that discusses Cardi's relationship with the media and being judged by others.

"Press, press, press, press, press / Cardi don't need more press / Kill 'em all, put them h*es to rest / Walk in, bulletproof vest / Please tell me who she gon' check/ Murder scene, Cardi made a mess," Cardi raps.

The rapper previously teased the track earlier in Dec. 2019. After quite a long wait, she dropped the single art and teaser, which featured a naked Cardi being swarmed by reporters and paparazzi cameras.

It's unclear if "Press" is meant to be the first single from an upcoming project, or whether it is simply a standalone track.

Listen to Cardi B's new single below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

PRESS DROPS AT MIDNIGHT!

A post shared by MOSTHATEDCARDI (@iamcardib) on May 30, 2019 at 3:06pm PDT

Continue Reading

YG Says There's A Lot Of "Fake" Love After Nipsey Hussle

YG is fed up with the fake love that is surrounding Nipsey Hussle following the rapper's untimely death. YG recently stopped by The Breakfast Club on Thursday (May 30) to discuss the passing of his close friend and his new album, 4REAL 4REAL.

When asked how he felt about the seemingly artificial support for Nipsey in light of his death, YG suggested he was over it. "It's fake as f**k and it's like, my n***a like, you got all these fake ass motherf**kers living on planet Earth but the real ones is gone," he said around the 7:50 point of the video. "Take these fake n***as away, you feel me? Maybe we wouldn't be so sad."

Charlamagne Tha God then asked if he heard Joyner Lucas' song "Devil's Work," in which he references Nip's death and suggested that God take controversial leaders like Tomi Lahren and Donald Trump instead.

"Yeah I heard it," YG said. "I got a question mark for God right now. I don't understand this sh*t."

Although YG admitted that he is still trying to make sense of Nip's death, he said his daughter has played a huge role in helping him cope with his grief. "She made me really chill out a bit," he said of his daughter Harmony.

Watch YG's full interview on The Breakfast Club below.

Continue Reading
Def Jam Upfronts 2015 Showcase Powered By Samsung Milk Music &amp; Milk Video
S. Savenok

Lil Durk To Surrender On Charges Connected To Atlanta Shooting

Lil Durk is a wanted man. The Atlanta Police Department reportedly issued an arrest warrant for the rapper in regards to his connection to a shooting that took place at Atlanta's popular fast-food restaurant, The Varsity, TMZ reports. According to Lil Durk, he has every intention of turning himself into the authorities.

Law enforcement wants to book Lil Durk on five felony charges, including criminal intent to commit murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and another charge of associating with a criminal street gang to participate in a crime.

According to the police report obtained by TMZ, officers responded to reports of a person shot at The Varsity around 5:45 am on Feb. 5, 2019. Upon their arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police reportedly recovered 13 shell casings from a rifle and pistol at the scene and found a firearm. The victim was rushed to a hospital and underwent surgery.

After speaking to two witnesses, they were told the victim got into a verbal dispute with an unknown black male before the shooting. It is unclear if Lil Durk is believed to be the lone shooter at this time.

Following the arrest warrant, Durk turned to Instagram where he announced that he was "turning myself in tomorrow."

Police are still investigating the incident.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DURKIOOO (@durkioworld) on May 29, 2019 at 2:08pm PDT

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Movies & TV

9h ago

'When They See Us' Cast Talks Tough Choices And Limited Resources: Watch

National

16h ago

Yale University's Student Body Elects First Black President

News

18h ago

Chamillionaire And E-40 To Reward Investment Funding To Minority Startup