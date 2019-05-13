2019 Hollywood Beauty Awards - Arrivals 2019 Hollywood Beauty Awards - Arrivals


Russell Wilson's Mother Moved To Tears With New Home

May 13, 2019 - 2:19 pm by Camille Augustin

In honor of Mother's Day, Russell Wilson decided to give his mom a gift that left her speechless. On Instagram, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback published a video of the moment that also features wife and R&B star Ciara and their daughter Sienna.

"All these years you have never asked me for anything... only thing you ever wanted is for me to LOVE," he wrote under a visual of his mom receiving the keys to her new house. "Well thanks for loving us the way you do. This ones for you. I love you momma."

Previously, Wilson gifted his teammates with stock in Amazon. He said this will better prepare his co-workers financially for life after the pro-league. "We all have dreams of what we can build and accomplish off the field," he stated. "One important lesson I have learned thus far in my career: The memories on the field will last forever, but we have to constantly prepare for life after football."




Black Comedian From Controversial 'Loqueesha' Trailer Defends Film

A black actor from the controversial trailer for the independent film Loqueesha has spoken out after the film was immediately panned for making a mockery of black women.

In case you missed it, the trailer for the film was released over the weekend and features a white man who pretends to be a black woman for a podcast so he can pay tuition for his son's private school. The white guy in the film is played by real-life white man Jeremy Saville who wrote and directed the film.

The trailer also features Mara Hall, who is the image behind the character Saville plays. Other people of color in the film include Tiara Parker and Dwayne Perkins. Saville plays up very dated stereotypes about black women including being loud and "telling it like it is." Perkins' character is a friend to Saville who tells him he's doing "theater" by mocking black women.

After the trailer was ripped apart of social media for being increasingly tone-deaf, Perkins took to Instagram to defend his choice to appear in the movie. He also made it clear he had no intentions of making fun of black women.

"If anyone is offended, I'm very sorry. I wasn't trying to make anything that's a mockery and in fact, I don't think the trailer does the movie any justice," he explained Monday (May 13). "I think myself and the other black people who worked it thought we were making a mockery. I think we and at least for myself are well versed in our plight and our history and all of that. This is a comedy about a guy who does the wrong thing for the right reasons and the movie really gets into all of it more than the trailer does. If you don't plan to see the movie, I respect that but I think you have to withhold judgment until you see the movie, but again making a mockery wasn't my attention."

 

I'll have a more in depth statement on my next "off the top podcast" coming out later this week.

A post shared by Dwayne Perkins - Movie Night (@dwayneperkins) on May 13, 2019 at 10:37am PDT

In addition to the backlash, details surrounding the film have also been questioned. The Detriot News reports the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival, the California film fest whose "official selection" stamp appears at the outset of the trailer, denied ever screening the film on its platform.

"In regards to the trailer for the film Loqueesha, this film was never selected, screened, or given an award at our festival," they tweeted. "The SLO Film Fest laurels were taken without permission and we are currently working to have them removed."

In regards to the trailer for the film "Loqueesha", this film was never selected, screened, or given an award at our festival. The SLO Film Fest laurels were taken without permission and we are currently working to have them removed.

— San Luis Obispo International Film Festival (@SloFilmFest) May 12, 2019

The IMDB Trivia page has also raised eyebrows for its jokes about the movie.

The IMDb trivia on this page is hilarious, even if the best stuff gets deleted.

But #Loqueesha’s trailer contains a half-truth in it. Guess when they mentioned they were selected for a film festival, they forgot to say they were pulled from it.

Oopsie! ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/3htAoZYicD

— Big Gay IrishbearAZ (@irishbearaz) May 12, 2019

Perhaps this film doesn't even exist. If it does, it just proves more films for and by women of color are less desired than films that make a mockery of them.




Former President Jimmy Carter Has Surgery For Broken Hip

Former President Jimmy Carter is taking things one day at a time after his surgery for a broken hip Monday (May 13).

According to the Associated Press, the oldest living president was en route to hunt turkeys when he fell and broke his hip at his home. Carter's spokeswoman, Deanna Congileo said in a statement that the 94-year-old was treated in Americus, Georgia near his home with his wife Rosalynn by his side. His surgery also went well as he is currently resting.

The statement released included some of Carter's warming personality as he noted his anxious return to hunt for turkeys. “President Carter said his main concern is that turkey season ends this week, and he has not reached his limit. He hopes the State of Georgia will allow him to roll over the unused limit to next year,” the statement reads.

Our best wishes to President Carter for a speedy recovery. Thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/EhtQ4lQKZo

— Jimmy Carter Library (@CarterLibrary) May 13, 2019

Carter was met with love and support from social media.

Why do I get the feeling that Jimmy Carter will deal with his broken hip at 94-years-old better than Donald Trump dealt with fake bone spurs at 22-years-old?

Best Wishes President Carter!

— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 13, 2019

https://twitter.com/JacksonLeeTX18/status/1128044247851175936

Thoughts today with President Jimmy Carter, who fell today in his home and broke his hip (while heading off to go turkey hunting!). The Carter center says he underwent successful surgery. Warm wishes for a strong recovery!

— Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) May 13, 2019




Prince Jackson Is A College Graduate

Michael Jackson's oldest son, Prince, is now a college graduate.

The 22-year-old, real name Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

T.J. Jackson, Prince's cousin who served as a guardian after Michael Jackson's 2009 death, tweeted his support. "It’s been a long road but you did it. Keep learning, keep growing and keep giving back!”

Prince was 12 years old when his father died 10 years ago leaving behind him and his two other siblings, Paris and Prince Michael Jackson, affectionately known by the nickname Blanket.

While celebrating his milestone achievement, Prince took time out to also honor the women in his life.

But let’s really celebrate the some of the strongest women I have been fortunate to know and love so closely in my life and who deserve recognition on Mother’s Day ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on May 12, 2019 at 9:07am PDT

"But let’s really celebrate the some of the strongest women I have been fortunate to know and love so closely in my life and who deserve recognition on Mother’s Day."

Prior to enrolling at Loyola, Prince attended Buckley School, which boasts high profile alum such as Kim-Kardashian, Matthew Perry and Rashida Jones.

Congrats to Prince!

