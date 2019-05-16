Safaree Samuels Protests Proposed Fur Ban in New York

Rapper Safaree Samuels is making headlines and not because of any Love and Hip-Hop fiasco. The 37-year-old television personality is making waves around the Internet because of his stance on the newly proposed fur ban in New York.

According to The New York Times, speaker of the New York City Council Corey Baker urged his fellow members to prohibit the sale of fur in the state, calling it the "moral thing to do" (May 15). Of course, the suggested notion garnered immense backlash and Samuels himself delivered an impassioned speech outside of City Hall on the matter.

"How could these people have the nerve to come and tell us that we cannot buy — or these people cannot work and sell fur. That is absolutely ridiculous and I'm not for it. That's straight up bull. No fur ban!" Samuels posted his speech on Instagram and in the caption of his video, he likened himself to civil rights activist Malcolm X. "IM NOT FOR IT!! Safaree X. Thousands of jobs will be lost if this goes through for a lot of hardworking ppl [sic]! Our choice out [sic] right. #NoFurBan #furinpeace STR88888."

Samuels further expressed his indignation with the proposed ban on his Twitter account, calling it another attempt to target the black community. The "Paradise" rapper was dressed in a lynx coat and was the celebrity face of the #NoFurBan protestors. He wasn't the only Hollywood "representative" at the hearing. Project Runway host Tim Gunn was there but was advocating for the fur ban.

If Council Speaker Baker's legislation goes into effect, those who don't abide will face a fine ranging from $500-1500.