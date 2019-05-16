Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her "Chymoji" Emoji Collection Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her "Chymoji" Emoji Collection
Safaree Samuels Protests Proposed Fur Ban in New York

May 16, 2019 - 12:03 pm by Beatriz da Costa

Rapper Safaree Samuels is making headlines and not because of any Love and Hip-Hop fiasco. The 37-year-old television personality is making waves around the Internet because of his stance on the newly proposed fur ban in New York.

According to The New York Times, speaker of the New York City Council Corey Baker urged his fellow members to prohibit the sale of fur in the state, calling it the "moral thing to do" (May 15). Of course, the suggested notion garnered immense backlash and Samuels himself delivered an impassioned speech outside of City Hall on the matter.

"How could these people have the nerve to come and tell us that we cannot buy — or these people cannot work and sell fur. That is absolutely ridiculous and I'm not for it. That's straight up bull. No fur ban!" Samuels posted his speech on Instagram and in the caption of his video, he likened himself to civil rights activist Malcolm X. "IM NOT FOR IT!! Safaree X. Thousands of jobs will be lost if this goes through for a lot of hardworking ppl [sic]! Our choice out [sic] right. #NoFurBan #furinpeace STR88888."

Samuels further expressed his indignation with the proposed ban on his Twitter account, calling it another attempt to target the black community. The "Paradise" rapper was dressed in a lynx coat and was the celebrity face of the #NoFurBan protestors. He wasn't the only Hollywood "representative" at the hearing. Project Runway host Tim Gunn was there but was advocating for the fur ban.

If Council Speaker Baker's legislation goes into effect, those who don't abide will face a fine ranging from $500-1500.

 

Westboro Baptist Church To Protest Spelman, Morehouse And Clark-Atlanta University Graduations

The Westboro Baptist Church, which the Southern Poverty Law Center refers to as “arguably the most obnoxious and rabid hate group in America” has taken aim at several historical black colleges or universities.

According to reports, the group plans to protest Spelman, Morehouse, and Clark-Atlanta University's forthcoming graduation ceremonies. In a press release earlier this month, the Kansas-based group said Spelman College’s "Women's Research and Resource Center of Spelman" is actually "more evidence does not seem necessary to demonstrate that this college is being grandly paid to produce perverts who aggressively strive to push others toward proud sin and down the path to hell. Repent!”

The group then took aim at Morehouse college over the fact it announced it would admit transgender men. “Morehouse, founded by Baptists, announced in April, 2019, that for 135 years only male students could enroll, but starting in 2020, females, who pretend that they are males, will be welcome. Check the neck! God’s moral law is immutable!” the group wrote.

In the group's attack against Clark-Atlanta University, the group aimed at Reverend Dr. Ken Walden, the President-Dean of Gammon Theological Seminary who is scheduled to deliver a prayer during the upcoming graduation ceremony.

“No true or spiritually helpful guidance will be offered by this man, whose lengthy resume is given in demonstration that he is worldly, men-pleaser who has made a career of misconstruing, wresting and lying about Jesus Christ and His Word. Flee from whorish, lying pastors!” the group added.

The director of public safety at Spelman released a statement, which was obtained by The Grio, assured students that extra security would be put in place. “We will have additional staff on hand to ensure that all events proceed safely and with minimal disruption if any at all,” the email read.

Chris Rock Plans To Revive 'Saw' Franchise

Funnyman Chris Rock is taking a stab at the dark world of horror films in his latest venture. Alongside Lionsgate, the award-winning comedian plans to reboot the 2004 Saw franchise, Deadline reports. “I’ve been a fan of Saw since the first film in 2004,” Rock said. “I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place.”

Rock wrote the screenplay for the forthcoming film and will work with Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg, who adapted the script for the silver screen. The legendary comedian will also executive produce the film with Lionsgate.

The film giant is excited to bring Rock on board and help execute his vision into a stellar movie. “When Chris Rock came to us and described in chilling detail his fantastic vision that reimagines and spins-off the world of the notorious Jigsaw Killer, we were all-in,” Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake said. “Saw is one of the highest grossing horror franchises of all-time and it’s one of Lionsgate’s most successful film series.”

“This upcoming film will still be as mind-bending and intense as all the previous Saw films,” he continued. “Chris conceived this idea and it will be completely reverential to the legacy of the material while reinvigorating the brand with his wit, creative vision, and passion for this classic horror franchise.”

The new Saw is set to hit theaters on October 23, 2020.

Family Ties: Skip Marley Links With Damian Marley In Visuals For "That's Not True"

Skip Marley blends family and his passion for music in the video for "That's Not True," taking fans on an organic journey throughout Miami's Little Hati area.

Directed by Anthony Sandler (Chris Brown, Ella Mai), the 22-year-old drives through his city while chatting with locals as some take part in slamming dominoes and others simply living life. Released last month, "That's Not True," keeps true to the 22-year-old's mission of love and understanding as the song highlights strife and disasters that have become normal in society. From infidelities to self-doubt, the grandson of Bob Marley reminds us all move with love and grace.

Marley's uncle and Grammy-winning artist Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley drops his poignant verse, with the two splitting the screen showing just how well they're carrying out the Marley legacy.

The younger Marley has steadily generated heat for himself. After scoring a major hit with Katy Perry for "Chained To Rhythm," in 2017,  Marley released the critically acclaimed single "Lions." He's also paid homage to his grandfather with a touching cover of "Johnny Was" for the Idris Elba film, Yardie.

Marley has been keeping himself busy, exploring all aspects of his artistry from shooting the clip for this song, to most recently performing at the Kaya Fest on April 20.

There's no telling what else Marley has up his sleeve, but it's safe to say that the reggae is in good hands.

