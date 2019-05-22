Search Continues For Missing Miami Educator Kameela Russell
It's been a week since the disappearance of Kameela Russell, a mother of two and educator who seemingly vanished while picking up her daughter in Miami.
The Miami Herald reports the 41-year-old was last seen on May 15 around 6 pm ET, when she went to pick up her youngest daughter from her aunt's house. Russell has two daughters with the oldest being 15 and the youngest, 6. Russell's aunt, Donna Blyden, said she believed she saw Russell's 2014 black Audi pull up to her driveway on Wednesday but when she checked the driveway, the car wasn't there.
Blyden then texted her saying, "‘Where are you? You were in the driveway just now, and now you’re not here. Where are you?'” She didn't get an answer. “She’s got two girls, and they need to have their mom,” said Blyden.
Russell works as a test chairperson at Miami Norland Senior High and went to work before she went missing. She didn't return to her job on Thursday or Friday. Students talked to reporters about Russell and were shocked to hear about her mysterious disappearance.
“It’s very crazy. I used to see her around a lot, always a smile. It was a real shock to see her missing and everything,” student Jamal Moss told WSVN Monday (May 20). “I’m very concerned. I hope she’s like OK, and they find her soon.”
Russell has worked for the Miami-Dade County Public Schools system since 2014 and was previously a teacher at Walter C. Young Middle School and once worked for the Broward County Public School System. She's originally from Nassau, New Providence in the Bahamas.
Russell's image has been printed on handouts and seen all over social media. District officials have also taken to social media to ask for the public's help.“Kameela’s family is incredibly worried about her and we @MDCPS are praying for her swift and safe return. Please take a moment to look at her picture and call the police if you have seen her," Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted.
Speaking to NBC6, her older daughter Skye pleaded for her mother's safe return. “Everybody’s fighting for you. People who I haven’t even seen in years are coming out just to try and help you. Your students, we need you. Just come back.”
Friends from high school have also taken to social media to help find the mother of two. "We need to find my buddy from high school. Always smiling, super smart Kameela," Twitter user Barby Vee tweeted over the weekend.
Russell was last seen in Miami Gardens wearing gray leggings with a striped shirt and sneakers and driving a 2014 black Audi A6 with the Florida tag HBQJ20. She is 5"7 with black and purple braids in her hair.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts are asked to contact the Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473. You can also remain anonymous.
View this post on Instagram
ASAP retweet pic.twitter.com/YveaIph8Ym
— Abu Salah (@itsmesalah_) May 18, 2019
Just spoke to Kameela Russell’s family about her disappearance. They are hurting but staying strong. If you know where she might be, please contact @MGPDFL. She has two beautiful daughters who need their mom. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/viTY3DYkDj
— Katie Johnson (@Katie_Johnson_) May 18, 2019
The @MGPDFL is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 41 year-old Kameela Russell, who has been missing since May 15th, 2019.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Miami Gardens PD at 305-474-6473. @nbc6 @wsvn @WPLGLocal10 @MiamiHerald pic.twitter.com/dQYC4D07Y9
— Miami Gardens Police Dept. (@MGPDFL) May 17, 2019
BP BREAKING| Miami Gardens Police have just updated Bahamas Press to a missing Bahamian woman, who has not been seen since May 15th.
BP can confirm 41-year-old, Kameela Russell, of New Providence but worked at Norland Senior High School as a test chair. #missing pic.twitter.com/E6xHToC5Dx
— Bahamas Press (@Bahamaspress) May 19, 2019