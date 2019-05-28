Serena Williams Teams Up With Virgil Abloh For Statement-Making French Open Outfit

Serena Williams continues to defy the rules in the best way possible. Last year, she wore a black catsuit during her appearance at the French Open, which the tennis tournament’s President Bernard Guidicelli took issue with.

For her 2019 appearance, Williams teamed up with Virgil Abloh and Nike’s Off-White for a statement-making two-piece set. The black-and-white number featured a cape which featured the French words for “mother.” “champion,” “queen,” and “Goddess.”

“It’s the second time [Abloh and I] worked together,” Williams told Tennis Channel. “And it has words on it in French. It talks about me being a mom and me being a queen, as all women are. A champion. It’s positive reinforcement for me, and I kind of love that.”

Last year’s catsuit was specially made with compression elements for the legendary tennis star in order to prevent blood clots. She dealt with the scary health concern after the birth of her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, in 2017.

“[Catsuits] will no longer be accepted,” Giudicelli said in response to the outfit ban. “One must respect the game and the place."