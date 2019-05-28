The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Serena Williams Teams Up With Virgil Abloh For Statement-Making French Open Outfit

May 28, 2019

Serena Williams continues to defy the rules in the best way possible. Last year, she wore a black catsuit during her appearance at the French Open, which the tennis tournament’s President Bernard Guidicelli took issue with.

For her 2019 appearance, Williams teamed up with Virgil Abloh and Nike’s Off-White for a statement-making two-piece set. The black-and-white number featured a cape which featured the French words for “mother.” “champion,” “queen,” and “Goddess.”

“It’s the second time [Abloh and I] worked together,” Williams told Tennis Channel. “And it has words on it in French. It talks about me being a mom and me being a queen, as all women are. A champion. It’s positive reinforcement for me, and I kind of love that.”

Last year’s catsuit was specially made with compression elements for the legendary tennis star in order to prevent blood clots. She dealt with the scary health concern after the birth of her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, in 2017.

“[Catsuits] will no longer be accepted,” Giudicelli said in response to the outfit ban. “One must respect the game and the place."

 

@Off____White™ c/o @Nike on-court look for @serenaWilliams for the French Open via @VogueParis

Let the Roland Garros begin. Here is my French Open look designed by @virgilabloh and @nike.





