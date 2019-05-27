Shannade Clermont On Night 'Sugar Daddy' Died: "[I Thought] He Was Playing Games"
Instagram influencer Shannade Clermont, one half of the uber-popular Clermont Twins, was sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud. She reportedly was using the debit card of James Alesi, a man who died of a drug overdose shortly after a "prostitution date" with the former Bad Girls Club star.
In a new interview with the New York Post, 25-year-old Shannade discussed her side of the story of that fatal night, which took place in early-2017 at her "sugar daddy's" NYC apartment.
“He wasn’t asleep when I left — he was just drunk,” Shannade reportedly told the Post of their encounter. “I have never been around people who have been on heavy drugs, so I didn’t really know... It was like, ‘Oh, he was a drunk mess.’ I was annoyed . . . [I thought] he was playing games. So I just left.”
Afterwards, she admits she took the real-estate broker's card, and spent it on luxuries such as a $20,000 shopping spree, flights, Valentino shoes, rent and more. While she acknowledges that the situation looks bad on her part, she maintains that she did not know the 42-year-old had passed away on site. She heard about his death afterwards.
“From the outside looking in, it looks like I knew he was dead and was like ‘haha’ . . . and that’s really sick,” she continues. “The thing was, he was known as a sugar daddy — very known. He’s not, like, an innocent person... I didn’t love him; I liked him. [He] was just someone who took care of me.”