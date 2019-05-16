Family Ties: Skip Marley Links With Damian Marley In Visuals For "That's Not True"

May 16, 2019 - 11:56 am by Beatriz da Costa

Skip Marley blends family and his passion for music in the video for "That's Not True," taking fans on an organic journey throughout Miami's Little Hati area.

Directed by Anthony Sandler (Chris Brown, Ella Mai), the 22-year-old drives through his city while chatting with locals as some take part in slamming dominoes and others simply living life. Released last month, "That's Not True," keeps true to the 22-year-old's mission of love and understanding as the song highlights strife and disasters that have become normal in society. From infidelities to self-doubt, the grandson of Bob Marley reminds us all move with love and grace.

Marley's uncle and Grammy-winning artist Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley drops his poignant verse, with the two splitting the screen showing just how well they're carrying out the Marley legacy.

The younger Marley has steadily generated heat for himself. After scoring a major hit with Katy Perry for "Chained To Rhythm," in 2017,  Marley released the critically acclaimed single "Lions." He's also paid homage to his grandfather with a touching cover of "Johnny Was" for the Idris Elba film, Yardie.

Marley has been keeping himself busy, exploring all aspects of his artistry from shooting the clip for this song, to most recently performing at the Kaya Fest on April 20.

There's no telling what else Marley has up his sleeve, but it's safe to say that the reggae is in good hands.

