Snoop Dogg Blasts Facebook For Banning Minister Louis Farrakhan

Snoop Dogg is not happy with Facebook, or any social media platform for that matter. The veteran rapper recently hopped on Instagram on Thursday (May 2) to call Facebook out for banning Minister Louis Farrakhan from its platform for alleged hate speech.

"I want to know for what?" Snoop asked, referring to the recent ban. "All he ever do is tell the truth. But ya'll gone ban him though?" What if we stop f**king with yall?"

Snoop made the argument that there are far worse public figures to ban on social media than Minister Farrakhan. "I stand with him. I'm with him. Ban me motherf**ker," he continued. "I'm gonna keep putting him out there. I'm gonna keep. That's my dear brother... That ain't right. It's a bunch of motherf**kers ya'll can ban, but you chose Minister Farrakhan."

As previously noted, Facebook banned the minister as well as other public figures for violating its strict policy against dangerous individuals and organizations that potentially advocate for hate and violence.

A Facebook spokesperson told CNN Business that the company has "always banned individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology. "The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to our decision to remove these accounts today," they said.

Watch Snoop Dogg's full comments on Louis Farrakhan and the ban in the video below.