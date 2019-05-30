Snoop Dogg Offers To Pay 50 Cent The $300,000 Rotimi Reportedly Owes Him

According to 50 Cent, his Power co-star Rotimi reportedly owes him a debt of $300,000. On Wednesday (May 29), the G-Unit head honcho re-posted a video of Rotimi celebrating the release of his recent EP, and 50 let him know what's good in the caption.

"Man f**k all that I want my money by Monday," he wrote. "Cash n***a where the bag at." "I want to punch this n***a nose," he wrote in another video. "@Rotimi got the #1 RNB album time to pay me on gang...My man you owe a[n] outstanding balance of $300,000 now WALK WITH ME to the bank." Despite if this is trolling or an elaborate way to continue Rotimi's good fortune, the Walk With Me musician responded in quite a serious tone.

"I don’t owe Fifty money,” he says in his own video. “The thing is: my record number one, I just bought a crib, I’m taking care of my family… Why now? Why wait ’til Walk With Me is number one?”

Uncle Snoop Dogg is stepping in to settle up the debt, mainly because he doesn't want to see Rotimi's character get killed off of Power.

"50 I’ma pay you what Rotimi owe you, cuh," said Snoop in a video he posted to his Instagram page on Wednesday (May 29). "Because I don’t want him to get killed on Power... I think you gon’ kill him next ‘cause he owe you money. Don’t kill him. I’ma pay him for you. How much he owe you, cuh? Let’s talk about it. Let’s figure it out, 50. Don’t kill him. I’ll pay him for you. Rotimi I got you, cuh. Nigeria. I have your back."

Check out Snoop's plea below.