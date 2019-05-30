50 Cent Says Rotimi Owes Him Money, Snoop Dogg Offers To Pay
Getty Images

Snoop Dogg Offers To Pay 50 Cent The $300,000 Rotimi Reportedly Owes Him

May 30, 2019 - 11:45 am by VIBE

According to 50 Cent, his Power co-star Rotimi reportedly owes him a debt of $300,000. On Wednesday (May 29), the G-Unit head honcho re-posted a video of Rotimi celebrating the release of his recent EP, and 50 let him know what's good in the caption.

"Man f**k all that I want my money by Monday," he wrote. "Cash n***a where the bag at." "I want to punch this n***a nose," he wrote in another video. "@Rotimi got the #1 RNB album time to pay me on gang...My man you owe a[n] outstanding balance of $300,000 now WALK WITH ME to the bank." Despite if this is trolling or an elaborate way to continue Rotimi's good fortune, the Walk With Me musician responded in quite a serious tone.

"I don’t owe Fifty money,” he says in his own video. “The thing is: my record number one, I just bought a crib, I’m taking care of my family… Why now? Why wait ’til Walk With Me is number one?”

Uncle Snoop Dogg is stepping in to settle up the debt, mainly because he doesn't want to see Rotimi's character get killed off of Power.

"50 I’ma pay you what Rotimi owe you, cuh," said Snoop in a video he posted to his Instagram page on Wednesday (May 29). "Because I don’t want him to get killed on Power... I think you gon’ kill him next ‘cause he owe you money. Don’t kill him. I’ma pay him for you. How much he owe you, cuh? Let’s talk about it. Let’s figure it out, 50. Don’t kill him. I’ll pay him for you. Rotimi I got you, cuh. Nigeria. I have your back."

Check out Snoop's plea below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@50cent I’ll pay his debt off. @rotimi 🙏🏾. 💰 💰💰💰

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

Charlamagne Tha God Calls Elizabeth Warren “The Original Rachel Dolezal”

Charlamagne Tha God didn’t mince words when Sen. Elizabeth Warren stopped by The Breakfast Club Friday (May 31). The radio host compared Warren to Rachel Dolezal while questioning her for lying about having Native American heritage.

Warren maintained that her family told her that she was Native American. “It’s what I believed,” she said. “It’s what I learned from my family.”

Charlamagne followed up by asking Warren when she found out that she wasn’t Native American to which she replied, “Well..I’m not a person of color. I’m not a citizen of a tribe. Tribal citizenship is an important distinction and not something I am.”

In February, Warren publicly apologized  after a DNA test proved that she had no Native American blood.

Warren told Charlamagne that she received no benefits from previously claiming Native American heritage for nearly two decades.  “The Boston Globe did a full investigation. It never affected any job that I got,” she said.

“You’re kind of like the original Rachel Dolezal a little bit,”  Charlamagne told Warren, comparing her to the former NAACP chapter leader who was busted lying about being a black women, and contends to being transracial.

“This is what I learned from my family,” Warren reiterated of the false details of her heritage.

Apart from the seemingly awkward moment, the 69-year-old politician spoke about the 2020 presidential election and detailed her plan to invest in HBCU’s, whether or not she supports reparations, wiping away student loan debt and more.

Check above for the full interview .

 

Frank Lucas
Jim Cooper/AP

Frank Lucas, Former Harlem Drug Kingpin, Dead At 88

Frank Lucas, the former Harlem drug kingpin who was famously portrayed by Denzel Washington in the 2007 film, American Gangster, died Thursday (May 30). He was 88.

Lucas, who was confined to a wheelchair due to a previous car accident, passed away in New Jersey while being transported to the hospital for an unknown health issue, his brother reportedly told TMZ.

Born in La Grange, N.C. in 1930, Lucas rose to prominence as a drug trafficker in the late ’60s and early ’70s. His foray into crime was apparently fueled after witnessing the Ku Klux Klan murder his 12-year-old cousin for looking at a white woman.

After a fight with a former employer, Lucas later relocated from North Carolina to Harlem at the suggestion of his mother. He started out in petty crime before moving into smuggling heroine, which he claimed made him $1 million a day at the height of his drug trafficking days. Lucas became a popular figure in Harlem, rubbing shoulders with the likes of entertainers and sports stars including James Brown, Joe Louis, and Muhammad Ali.

In addition to paying police $200,000 a week to look the other way as he ran his drug enterprise, Lucas used his riches to buy property all over the country. He also helped those in need, including paying off one of Louis’ tax liens after the heavyweight boxer went broke due to bad business deals.

In the mid ‘70s, Lucas was convicted of drug violations and sentenced to 70 years in prison, but he only served five years. His sentence was reduced to time served, and a lifetime of parole, after he worked as a government informant. Lucas was arrested again in 1984 for attempting to sell heroin and cocaine. He was released in 1991.

Crime Scene Investigation unit and police-tape
Getty Images

Maleah Davis: Unidentified Remains Found In Arkansas Could Be Missing Child

Investigators searching for Maleah Davis recovered a child’s remains in Fulton, Arkansas Friday (May 31) after the missing Texas girl's stepfather reportedly confessed to killing her and revealed that he left her body out of state.

According to ABC 13 Eyewitness News, authorities found a black bag with a “foul” smell that contained a child’s bones and blood.  The remains have yet to be positively identified.

Houston police headed to Arkansas early Friday, following a major break in the case of the missing girl whose stepfather, Derion Vence, is currently behind bars in connection with her disappearance.

Houston community activist Quanelle X, who advocated for Maleah’s safe return, told reporters that Vence admitted to him that the girl died by accident and that he left her body in Arkansas “early on,” indicating that she had been there since being reported missing in early May. Quanelle did not share details about the location of the body with the press, or the manner in which Maleah died, but said that Vence was specific about the “distance and time” in regards to where her remains were left.

"All I can say is he told me it was an accident, and that she is dead and where he dumped her body,” Quanelle explained.

"He said he pulled over in Arkansas, got out of the car, walked off the side of the road, and dumped her body off the side of the road.”

When asked if he believed Vence’s confession Quanelle replied, "I think it's the truth. I don't think he was lying to me. I think he was telling the truth. Many men have confessed to this type of crime.”

Vence originally told police that Maleah was abducted after he was knocked unconscious by three hispanic men while on his way to pick up the child’s mother, Brittany Bowens, from Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport. Vence claimed that he pulled over to fix a flat tire when the men attacked him while Maleah and his 1-year-old son with Bowens were with him. Vence said that he regained consciousness the following day and stumbled into a Texas hospital. His car was found abandoned in a parking lot one week after Maleah was reported missing.

See more on the case below.

