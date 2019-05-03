Solange Surprise Drops A 'When I Get Home' Film

Solange released her fourth studio album, When I Get Home, on March 1 and now two months since its release she's dropped a film to accompany the project. The 32-year-old artist took to her Twitter page to make the announcement, including a link for the film that (as of right now) is only accessible through Apple Music.

"My babbbyy very proud of creating her," she wrote. "When I Get Home Film, Stay Flo 2019 starring Zolar Mooon."

May 3, 2019

With the release of the follow up to A Seat at the Table, Solange has taken a more intimate route with her music videos. The music video for "Binz" is not the typical, highly produced song visual and instead mainly features Solange dancing in front of a video camera in different areas of her home. The half hour film, features the "Binz" clip as well as the music video for "Almeda," and more never before seen content from Solange. The film encompasses the entirety of Solange's artistry and perfectly shows how unique she is with the type of music and visual she creates.