Spike Lee's 'She's Gotta Have It' Releases Exciting Trailer
The Netflix original series, She's Gotta Have It is returning to the streaming platform for its second season on May 24. The Spike Lee-created comedy will continue to tell the story of its protagonist, the eccentric artist Nola Darling (DeWanda Wise), and how she adjusts to her newfound celebrity status.
For this season, She’s Gotta Have It offers a timely and topical portrait of rising talents" and how "Nola must decide if she will remain true to her creative ideals or give in to the corporate world."
The trailer for the nine-episode season has already dropped and it's full of promise for a great cinematic escape. In one of the trailer's key scenes, Darling makes a list of goals she'd like to accomplish for the summer. Throughout the course of the trailer her struggling attempts at achieving those goals, from making money to being more creative, are documented. The short clip is a glimpse of what Lee has in store for viewers so be sure to check it out on May 24.