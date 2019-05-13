Spike Lee Talks 'She's Gotta Have It,' 'BlacKkKlansman,' Brooklyn Gentrification

May 13, 2019 - 2:10 pm by Keith Murphy

Just days before veteran director Spike Lee would win his first competitive Oscar for the acclaimed biographical crime drama BlackKkKlansman, Hollywood’s most outspoken, singular, and at times maddeningly mercurial visionary was in a surprisingly philosophical mood. This, of course, goes against type for the button-pushing filmmaker who took on Hollywood’s majority white establishment and beat them on his own terms with such bold and unapologetically black statements as School Daze (1988), Do The Right Thing (1989), Jungle Fever (1991), Mo’ Better Blues (1990), Malcolm X (1992), Crooklyn (1994), Clockers (1995), 4 Little Girls (1997), and He Got Game (1998).

So, on a crisp February morning, Fort Greene, Brooklyn’s uncompromising 5’6” Superman was seemingly at peace at his own Fortress of Solitude—the instantly recognizable 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks townhouse, which doubles for a production headquarters and unofficial retrospective of all things Spike Lee and beyond, from classic movie posters to memorabilia.

“[It’s] an Academy Awards campaign,” the 62-year-old auteur said, describing the minefield-like run-up to his euphoric Best Adapted Screenplay triumph alongside Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, and Kevin Willmott. “That’s like you’re a politician. There’s a lot of similarities. A lot of selfies. The days of Woody Allen wouldn’t even show up and still getting an Oscar, that doesn’t happen anymore. People want to see you.”

Breaking through with the sobering retelling of the 2014 Ron Stallworth memoir Black Klansman, an absurd but true-to-life story about the first Colorado Springs black police detective who infiltrated the local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan, may not have made up for Lee’s past side-eye worthy Academy Awards snubs. But damn it, it felt good. Following a brief string of missteps between 2013 and 2015 (Oldboy, Da Sweet Blood of Jesus, Chi-Raq), Spike Lee’s epic comeback was complete.

But what do you do after you finally achieve much deserved Oscar reverence? How do you follow up delivering one of the most memorable speeches of the event’s 91-year existence, passionately extolling the meaning of the win on Black History Month as you praise your beloved grandmother, the daughter of a slave, who put you through Morehouse College and NYU grad film school with 50 years of social security checks? What’s next after capping it all off with a heartfelt call to arms to vote in the upcoming pivotal 2020 presidential election (“Make the moral choice between love versus hate. Let’s do the right thing…you know I had to get that in there!”), which managed to piss off Trump and his MAGA hordes?

“I’m on a plane to Thailand to shoot the next film,” said Lee of his next project, a Netflix war drama titled Da 5 Bloods, starring the Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman, along with acting vets Clarke Peters, Delroy Lindo, Isiah Whitlock, Jr., and Giancarlo Esposito. “What did Jay-Z say? On to the next.”

But that’s later on down the line. More pressing is the May 24 release of Season 2 of Lee’s Netflix hit She’s Gotta Have It, the sexually audacious series based on his provocative debut black and white romantic dramedy from 1986.

When we last left our ambitious, bold, polyamorous Brooklynite artist Nola Darling, played with joyful ease by DeWanda Wise, she was hosting an uncomfortable Thanksgiving dinner with her three lovers: the smile-inducing Afro-Puerto Rican man child Mars Blackmon (Anthony Ramos), the serious (and still married) Jamie Overstreet (Lyric Bent) and laughably vain biracial photographer Greer Childs (Cleo Anthony).

There’s an existential discussion on Nola’s flip of the male-dominated “player” trope; a holy sh*t artwork reveal (a painting displaying the penises of all three men…awkward); and a surreal dance sequence to Prince’s 1985 majestic, joyous pop gem “Raspberry Beret.”

This next go around, however, Lee raises the stakes. Nola’s romantic relationship with stunning business owner and mother Opal Gilstrap (Ilfenesh Hadera) has entered the leaving-my-toothbrush-at-your-crib phase, which has our free-spirited heroine freaking out. Meanwhile, Mars, kicked out of the apartment by his sister, is forced to finally grow up.

Jamie has to deal with the painful aftermath of his divorce, Greer is still Greer, and Nola D is blindsided by the political and corporate realities of the art world. She’s struggling to hold on to her artistic integrity as well as her bond with girlfriends Shemekka Epps (Chyna Layne) and Clorinda Bradford (Margot Bingham) under the racial and class backdrop of Brooklyn gentrification.

It’s all a wonderful, intense and, at times, cringe-worthy mess. Spike wouldn’t have it any other way. “Our goal is to have five seasons,” Lee laughed. “So in order to achieve that goal, you gotta mix it up. You have to let it be interesting. [Nola] is trying to navigate life. To me that makes her a much more interesting character because she’s not perfect.”

But Lee isn’t content with just revisiting the indelible characters that launched a 30-plus-year cinematic journey that has been both prophetic (his 2000 criminally-underrated satire Bamboozled, an unfiltered reckoning of white America’s blackface obsessions) and unpredictable (the riveting 2006 heist thriller Inside Man, which diverged from his blueprint but still stands as the highest grossing flick of his career with more than $184 million worldwide). He is also embracing the new.

He is the producer of protégé Stefon Bristol’s intriguing time-traveling sci-fi Netflix drama See You Yesterday (May 17), which follows two high school science prodigies who attempt to stop the murder of an unarmed black man by police. All this and Lee still finds time to keep an eye out for the future prospects of his beloved New York Knicks.

“If certain things happen we are going to rocking like the old days at the Garden,’ he said, flashing an optimistic smile. “We got room for two cap players. We are going to have a chance to get the top pick Zion [Williams] from Duke.”

And there’s more. Spike Lee can’t stop, won’t stop.

In This Story:

Popular

A Maryland Woman Married To Two Men Gunned Down After Leaving Work

From the Web

More on Vibe

Dwayne-Perkins-Loqueesha-Controversy
YouTube

Black Comedian From Controversial 'Loqueesha' Trailer Defends Film

A black actor from the controversial trailer for the independent film Loqueesha has spoken out after the film was immediately panned for making a mockery of black women.

In case you missed it, the trailer for the film was released over the weekend and features a white man who pretends to be a black woman for a podcast so he can pay tuition for his son's private school. The white guy in the film is played by real-life white man Jeremy Saville who wrote and directed the film.

The trailer also features Mara Hall, who is the image behind the character Saville plays. Other people of color in the film include Tiara Parker and Dwayne Perkins. Saville plays up very dated stereotypes about black women including being loud and "telling it like it is." Perkins' character is a friend to Saville who tells him he's doing "theater" by mocking black women.

After the trailer was ripped apart of social media for being increasingly tone-deaf, Perkins took to Instagram to defend his choice to appear in the movie. He also made it clear he had no intentions of making fun of black women.

"If anyone is offended, I'm very sorry. I wasn't trying to make anything that's a mockery and in fact, I don't think the trailer does the movie any justice," he explained Monday (May 13). "I think myself and the other black people who worked it thought we were making a mockery. I think we and at least for myself are well versed in our plight and our history and all of that. This is a comedy about a guy who does the wrong thing for the right reasons and the movie really gets into all of it more than the trailer does. If you don't plan to see the movie, I respect that but I think you have to withhold judgment until you see the movie, but again making a mockery wasn't my attention."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I'll have a more in depth statement on my next "off the top podcast" coming out later this week.

A post shared by Dwayne Perkins - Movie Night (@dwayneperkins) on May 13, 2019 at 10:37am PDT

In addition to the backlash, details surrounding the film have also been questioned. The Detriot News reports the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival, the California film fest whose "official selection" stamp appears at the outset of the trailer, denied ever screening the film on its platform.

"In regards to the trailer for the film Loqueesha, this film was never selected, screened, or given an award at our festival," they tweeted. "The SLO Film Fest laurels were taken without permission and we are currently working to have them removed."

In regards to the trailer for the film "Loqueesha", this film was never selected, screened, or given an award at our festival. The SLO Film Fest laurels were taken without permission and we are currently working to have them removed.

— San Luis Obispo International Film Festival (@SloFilmFest) May 12, 2019

The IMDB Trivia page has also raised eyebrows for its jokes about the movie.

The IMDb trivia on this page is hilarious, even if the best stuff gets deleted.

But #Loqueesha’s trailer contains a half-truth in it. Guess when they mentioned they were selected for a film festival, they forgot to say they were pulled from it.

Oopsie! ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/3htAoZYicD

— Big Gay IrishbearAZ (@irishbearaz) May 12, 2019

Perhaps this film doesn't even exist. If it does, it just proves more films for and by women of color are less desired than films that make a mockery of them.

Continue Reading
President-Carter-Health-Scare-Broken-Hip
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Former President Jimmy Carter Has Surgery For Broken Hip

Former President Jimmy Carter is taking things one day at a time after his surgery for a broken hip Monday (May 13).

According to the Associated Press, the oldest living president was en route to hunt turkeys when he fell and broke his hip at his home. Carter's spokeswoman, Deanna Congileo said in a statement that the 94-year-old was treated in Americus, Georgia near his home with his wife Rosalynn by his side. His surgery also went well as he is currently resting.

The statement released included some of Carter's warming personality as he noted his anxious return to hunt for turkeys. “President Carter said his main concern is that turkey season ends this week, and he has not reached his limit. He hopes the State of Georgia will allow him to roll over the unused limit to next year,” the statement reads.

Our best wishes to President Carter for a speedy recovery. Thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/EhtQ4lQKZo

— Jimmy Carter Library (@CarterLibrary) May 13, 2019

Carter was met with love and support from social media.

Why do I get the feeling that Jimmy Carter will deal with his broken hip at 94-years-old better than Donald Trump dealt with fake bone spurs at 22-years-old?

Best Wishes President Carter!

— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 13, 2019

https://twitter.com/JacksonLeeTX18/status/1128044247851175936

Thoughts today with President Jimmy Carter, who fell today in his home and broke his hip (while heading off to go turkey hunting!). The Carter center says he underwent successful surgery. Warm wishes for a strong recovery!

— Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) May 13, 2019

Continue Reading
prince-jackson-billboard-red-carpet
David Becker

Prince Jackson Is A College Graduate

Michael Jackson's oldest son, Prince, is now a college graduate.

The 22-year-old, real name Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

T.J. Jackson, Prince's cousin who served as a guardian after Michael Jackson's 2009 death, tweeted his support. "It’s been a long road but you did it. Keep learning, keep growing and keep giving back!”

Prince was 12 years old when his father died 10 years ago leaving behind him and his two other siblings, Paris and Prince Michael Jackson, affectionately known by the nickname Blanket.

While celebrating his milestone achievement, Prince took time out to also honor the women in his life.

View this post on Instagram

But let’s really celebrate the some of the strongest women I have been fortunate to know and love so closely in my life and who deserve recognition on Mother’s Day ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on May 12, 2019 at 9:07am PDT

"But let’s really celebrate the some of the strongest women I have been fortunate to know and love so closely in my life and who deserve recognition on Mother’s Day."

Prior to enrolling at Loyola, Prince attended Buckley School, which boasts high profile alum such as Kim-Kardashian, Matthew Perry and Rashida Jones.

Congrats to Prince!

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Movies & TV

18h ago

Fox's 'Empire' To End After Sixth Season

Entertainment

2d ago

#SaveStar Trends After Cancellation Of Fox Series

National

13h ago

Bond Set At $1 Million For Stepfather In Maleah Davis' Disappearance