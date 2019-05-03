Spinderella Says She Received A “Termination Email” From Salt-N-Pepa
DJ Spinderella made a last-minute announcement about her status with Salt-N-Pepa hours before the group kicked off night one of their run on New Kids on the Block’s Mixtape Tour.
In a lengthy statement posted on Instagram Thursday (May 2), Spin revealed that she was terminated from the tour four months ago. She also called out her group members for failing to update fans who were expecting to see them perform as a trio.
“I'm deeply saddened to share with all the #SaltnPepa and #Spinderella fans that I will not be performing on the #NKOTB Mixtape Tour. Despite my participation in promoting the tour and being highly publicized as one of the acts, in January 2019 I received a ‘termination’ email from #SaltnPepa excluding me from performances with the group,” she wrote. “It was my expectation, after making that decision, that they would also take responsibility for sharing the news with the public and other affected parties. It has been months now with no mention. Out of love for my fans and a commitment to upholding a standard of professionalism, I've taken it upon myself to let everyone know.”
In closing, Spin said that she “refused to participate in misleading fans, ticket holder and others” who were hoping to see all three of them together. For their part, Salt-N-Pepa remained quiet about the shakeup and instead promoted the tour on their joint and personal social media accounts (judging by the comments on Salt-N-Pepa's Instagram account, fans were none too pleased with their decision to boot Spin off the tour).
NKOTB’s Mixtape tour features Salt-N-Pepa and Naught By Nature, along with '80s pop stars Debbie Gibson and Tiffany.
Read Spinderella’s full statement below.
