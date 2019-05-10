Steph Curry Publicizes Support For Ayesha Curry

Days after Ayesha Curry came under fire for honest comments made on Red Table Talk, the famed chef's husband, Stephen Curry, issued a message of love and support. Taking to his Instagram Story, the Golden State Warrior commended his wife and mother to their three children for remaining true to who she is.

"Proud of you for being authentic and putting yourself out there—not being afraid of the potential bullsh*t and nonsense that could and did come at you," he said. "Way more positive than negative with all of this. Keep being you. I love you."

During a recent episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook show, Ayesha Curry stated that she doesn't receive the same attention from the opposite sex as her counterpart does from women. The instance made her take an internal look and begin to question her outward perception. "I have zero—this sounds weird—but, like, male attention. So then I begin to internalize it and I'm like, 'Is something wrong with me?' I don't want it, but it would be nice to know that someone's looking," she said.

On Instagram, the 30-year-old expanded upon her stance and fulfilling her need to be transparent with herself. "I have never been one to cage my feelings and emotions to any capacity," she wrote. "I am human. It brings me pure joy to speak my mind, be vulnerable at times and to know myself inside and out."