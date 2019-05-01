Billboard Women In Music 2018 - Inside
Getty Images

SZA Claims Sephora Called Security On Her Over Suspicion Of Stealing

May 1, 2019 - 9:54 am by Jessica McKinney

SZA may have been a victim of racial profiling. During a day of shopping at a Sephora in Calabasas, the singer claimed staff members called security on her over suspicions that she was stealing.

"Lmao Sandy Sephora location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure I wasn't stealing," SZA wrote on Twitter on Tuesday (April 30). "Sandy Sephora" was a reference to the names given to white women who've previously called the police on black and brown people doing normal things like having a cookout or walking their dog.

"Can a b***h cop her Fenty in peace er whut," she joked, shouting out Rihanna's successful makeup line.

Luckily, things didn't get too out of hand. SZA was able to talk to security and have a "long talk" with them about the situation. "U have a blessed day Sandy," she tweeted.

SZA is far from the first or only celebrity to be racially profiled while shopping. Vic Mensa, Jay-Z have previously had problems at various department stores. Check out SZA's full account of her visit to Sephora.

 

In This Story:

Popular

'Boyz N The Hood' Actor Jessie Lawrence Ferguson Dead At 76

From the Web

More on Vibe

Geto Boys In Concert - Austin, TX
Gary Miller

Geto Boys' Bushwick Bill Diagnosed With Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

Bushwick Bill, one of the founding members of rap's legendary group, Geto Boys, recently revealed that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, TMZ reports.

Bill reportedly learned of his diagnosis in Feb.  2019, after he went to a doctor about a mass on his pancreas that was believed to be benign. Since then, he has been undergoing intensive chemotherapy. He told the celebrity site that it is still too early to tell how his body is responding to the chemo.

Until now, Bushwick had been concealing his diagnosis, only telling some of his closest relatives. He said he is now ready to share the news with others and is in the process of telling his fellow Geto Boys, Scarface and Willie D.

"I feel like keeping it to myself is not really helping nobody," Bushwick told TMZ. "And it's not like I'm afraid of dying because if anyone knows anything about me from 'Ever so Clear,' I died an came back already on June 19, 1991. So I know what it's like already on the other side. So that's not what it's really about. It's about life and loving life and being there for family... I just want people to be aware so that when they set dreams and goals, they're healthy enough to fulfill it and live."

Watch his full statement in the video below.

Continue Reading
lena-waithe-d-wade-donated-cover-nigel-shelby-funeral-1556661000
Getty Images

Lena Waithe, D. Wade, And More Donated To Cover Nigel Shelby's Funeral

A number of celebrities stepped up to help the family of Nigel Shelby, the 15-year-old who died by suicide after anti-gay bullying. Lena Waithe, Dwyane Wade, and more reportedly donated money to cover Shelby's funeral, TMZ reports.

The effort was reportedly spearheaded by Lena Waithe and Pinky Cole, the owner of Atlanta's popular restaurant, Slutty Vegan.  Together they enlisted their celebrity friends, including Ludacris and Janelle Monae, D. Wade, and Gabrielle Union.

It is unclear how much money was raised, but TMZ reports that it was enough to cover the expenses of the funeral service, tombstones, and a separate amount to help Nigel's mother, Camika.

As previously reported, Nigel Shelby died by suicide earlier this month. Nigel's mother, Camika, said Nigel suffered from depression and struggled with his identity. He was also the victim of bullying at school because of his sexual orientation.

Nigel's memorial was held over the weekend at Rock Family Worship Center in Huntsville, Alabama. He was laid to rest in a rainbow-colored casket.

Continue Reading
Chicago Bulls v LA Clippers
Getty Images

Soulja Boy Sentenced To 240 Days In Jail For Probation Violation

Soulja Boy is heading to jail. The rapper was recently sentenced to 240 days in jail and 265 days of community service for violating the terms of his probation, TMZ reports.

Soulja reportedly appeared in court on Tuesday (April 30) to receive his sentencing. The judge originally considered handing down a tougher sentence of two years behind bars but decided to give him some leniency.

As previously reported, Soulja Boy was taken into custody earlier this month after he reportedly failed to complete his court-ordered community service. A judge also claimed that he conspired to falsify evidence that said he completed the mandated service hours.

The community service stemmed from a previous incident in Feb. 2019. At the time, authorities raided Soulja's Agoura Hills home over allegations that he was holding his ex-girlfriend captive in his garage. Upon entry, police found gun ammunition. Soulja has been on probation since 2014, so the possession of ammo is a big "no-no" in the eyes of the court.

Soulja Boy has been sitting in jail since April 11. During his recent court hearing, Soulja's attorney said the last 20 days triggered an "awakening" in the rapper, but it looks like he will have to do a little more soul-searching. Soulja boy's sentence begins immediately.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Features

19h ago

John Singleton: The Cinematic Voice Of The Hip-Hop Generation

Entertainment

19h ago

Ciara And Russell Wilson Launch Production Company

Features

22h ago

Pharrell Williams' Something In The Water Turns The Tide In Virginia Beach: Recap