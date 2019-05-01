SZA Claims Sephora Called Security On Her Over Suspicion Of Stealing

SZA may have been a victim of racial profiling. During a day of shopping at a Sephora in Calabasas, the singer claimed staff members called security on her over suspicions that she was stealing.

"Lmao Sandy Sephora location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure I wasn't stealing," SZA wrote on Twitter on Tuesday (April 30). "Sandy Sephora" was a reference to the names given to white women who've previously called the police on black and brown people doing normal things like having a cookout or walking their dog.

"Can a b***h cop her Fenty in peace er whut," she joked, shouting out Rihanna's successful makeup line.

Luckily, things didn't get too out of hand. SZA was able to talk to security and have a "long talk" with them about the situation. "U have a blessed day Sandy," she tweeted.

SZA is far from the first or only celebrity to be racially profiled while shopping. Vic Mensa, Jay-Z have previously had problems at various department stores. Check out SZA's full account of her visit to Sephora.

Lmao Sandy Sephora location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure I wasn’t stealing . We had a long talk. U have a blessed day Sandy — SZA (@sza) May 1, 2019