T.I. Compares Nipsey Hussle's Death To The Avengers Losing Iron Man

While fans are still trying to make sense of Nipsey Hussle's untimely death, T.I. recently attempted to put it into perspective by comparing Nip's death to the loss of Iron Man in Avengers: End Game.

According to T.I., losing Nipsey was like losing Iron Man in the latest Marvel franchise film. The rapper was on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. on May 22, when he made the revelation.

“Everybody knows that Nipsey was pretty much the founder of the idea to bring everyone together who, you know, may individually be able to do great things and make a significant impact on their own in their communities,” he said. “But for us to come together, we can impact so, so many more communities and spread our efforts so much wider.”

T.I. was reportedly on the Hill alongside Charlamagne Tha God and legislators to discuss a provision in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that provides incentives for new businesses in disadvantaged areas. He noted that Hussle was the one who told him about programs that "benefit and revitalize the underserved areas of society that we all come from."

"We’re like the ‘Avengers’ of investment," he added.