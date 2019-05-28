Taylor Bennett Frees Up His 'The American Reject' Project
Right off the Memorial Day holiday weekend, Taylor Bennett has gifted his fans with a new project to carry them deeper into the season.
The American Reject, which he argues is his best work to date, officially released on Tuesday, May 28. Aside from his brother Chance The Rapper, The American Reject also features a host of other new and notable guests, such as Ty Dolla Sign, Mr. Hudson, Supa Bwe, Femdot, Serayah, ForeverBand, and his artist, Bianca Shaw.
In a statement, Bennett said that the new project showcases his views on "systematic segregation through my eyes as an openly bisexual African American" from Chicago.
OFFICIAL COVER ART & TRACK LIST 4 “THE AMERICAN REJECT” THIS TUESDAY!
"Fame brings many issues undiscovered present as an artist, something I’ve learned is to be observant of genres, ethnicity, age and gender," he continues. "My music has always been created for all listeners [and] never directed/marketed to a particular mass. Over the years I have connected widely with listeners who could be considered oppositions. I believe in our great country of America. I also believe one of our best rights is the freedom of speech. I’m sure everyone in this country at one point has felt unwanted, unwelcome or REJECTED. The American Reject is here to show us once again how great we can all be when you 'BE YOURSELF.'”
Earlier this year, Taylor built up momentum for the project by releasing the video for his single "Streaming Services," which features Melo Makes Music and ZXXK. Bennett is set to perform some of his material at Governor's Ball Music Festival this weekend (May 31-June 2).
Stream the entire project below.