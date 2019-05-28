Taylor Bennett The American Reject album Taylor Bennett The American Reject album
Taylor Bennett

Taylor Bennett Frees Up His 'The American Reject' Project

May 28, 2019 - 12:02 pm by Stacy-Ann Ellis

Right off the Memorial Day holiday weekend, Taylor Bennett has gifted his fans with a new project to carry them deeper into the season.

The American Reject, which he argues is his best work to date, officially released on Tuesday, May 28. Aside from his brother Chance The Rapper, The American Reject also features a host of other new and notable guests, such as Ty Dolla Sign, Mr. Hudson, Supa Bwe, Femdot, Serayah, ForeverBand, and his artist, Bianca Shaw.

In a statement, Bennett said that the new project showcases his views on "systematic segregation through my eyes as an openly bisexual African American" from Chicago.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

OFFICIAL COVER ART & TRACK LIST 4 “THE AMERICAN REJECT” THIS TUESDAY!

A post shared by The American Reject OUT NOW! (@taylorbennett) on

"Fame brings many issues undiscovered present as an artist, something I’ve learned is to be observant of genres, ethnicity, age and gender," he continues. "My music has always been created for all listeners [and] never directed/marketed to a particular mass. Over the years I have connected widely with listeners who could be considered oppositions. I believe in our great country of America. I also believe one of our best rights is the freedom of speech. I’m sure everyone in this country at one point has felt unwanted, unwelcome or REJECTED. The American Reject is here to show us once again how great we can all be when you 'BE YOURSELF.'”

Earlier this year, Taylor built up momentum for the project by releasing the video for his single "Streaming Services," which features Melo Makes Music and ZXXK. Bennett is set to perform some of his material at Governor's Ball Music Festival this weekend (May 31-June 2).

Stream the entire project below.

VIBE Debuts New Podcast On Battle Rap Culture, 'The Chosen' (Hosted By Nunu Nellz)

THE CHOSEN Podcast, hosted by the battle scene's stage Queen, Nunu Nellz, is a show that highlights the artists, entrepreneurs and personalities that shape Hip-Hop battle culture. A lot of success stories may look like they started overnight, yet took many years of hard work and dedication...we will showcase that journey through their stories.

The first episode of THE CHOSEN is with SMACK WHITE, the leader of MC battle culture as founder of the  Ultimate Rap League (URL). This Queens, NY native is a great opening act for what The Chosen is about, success against all odds. A man who took the positive from his neighborhood and helped to create a global platform for people to exhibit their talent through battle rap.

And for some added flavor, the intro beat to the show is produced by none other than the infamous himself, Havoc of Mobb Deep.

Check the first of many great episodes to come of The Chosen Podcast.

View this post on Instagram

😢 THANK U to @smackwhite @beasleynyc @urltv for embracing me with nothing but love from the first day I met u guys. Thank you for making NUNU NELLZ a house hold name. From my start on “ battle rap arena “ on 15moferadio to writing my first column “what’s hot what’s not “in battle rap for 100barsmag then taking that same column to a printing magazine ( rydermagazineboss ) where it was sold at train station, online and at the legendary black star, I just been blessed. I been able to travel the world and meet so many great ppl bc of u guys. Thank u for any league that ever book me to host their event . Thank u to my fiancé @mr.guercy for pushing me to be the greatest woman I can be and introducing me to the editor and chief of @vibemagazine, @datwon . Thank u to @datwon for believing in the vision and giving me my very own show on the vibe platform #THECHOSEN. This is so BIG and I’m so excited about this new journey . I love media . I love learning about ppl grinds and how they became successful . It was so important to me to grab that @nickiminaj #vibemagazine cover for my first interview . I won’t allow anyone to give me pickle juice (barbs will catch that 🤣) but thank u to all those saying congrats . When the first interview drop im open to all feed back to be the best I can be for the people 💯 Hair @beautiibyday thank u for always stopping what u doing to get me together . I appreciate u

A post shared by URL Princess (@nunu_nellz) on Mar 28, 2019 at 8:11am PDT

Continue Reading

Family Ties: Skip Marley Links With Damian Marley In Visuals For "That's Not True"

Skip Marley blends family and his passion for music in the video for "That's Not True," taking fans on an organic journey throughout Miami's Little Haiti area.

Directed by Andrew Sandler (Chris Brown, Ella Mai), the 22-year-old drives through his city while chatting with locals as some take part in slamming dominoes and others simply living life. Released last month, "That's Not True," keeps true to the 22-year-old's mission of love and understanding as the song highlights strife and disasters that have become normal in society. From infidelities to self-doubt, the grandson of Bob Marley reminds us all to move with love and grace.

Marley's uncle and Grammy-winning artist Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley drops his poignant verse, with the two splitting the screen showing just how well they're carrying out the Marley legacy.

The younger Marley has steadily generated heat for himself. After scoring a major hit with Katy Perry for "Chained To Rhythm," in 2017,  Marley released the critically acclaimed single "Lions." He's also paid homage to his grandfather with a touching cover of "Johnny Was" for the Idris Elba film, Yardie.

Marley has been keeping himself busy, exploring all aspects of his artistry from shooting the clip for this song, to most recently performing at the Kaya Fest on April 20.

There's no telling what else Marley has up his sleeve, but it's safe to say that the reggae genre is in good hands.

Continue Reading
Tribeca TV: Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics And Men - 2019 Tribeca Film Festival
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Wu-Tang Clan To Drop EP Inspired By Documentary

On Friday (May 10), Wu-Tang Clan fans were treated to a gift from the iconic rap group in the form of their new docu-series, Of Mics and Men. Now, Wu-Tang lovers will be getting even more from the '90s group but this time it'll be new music. The collective took to their Twitter account to announce the release of their upcoming EP, Of Mics and Men, inspired by the docuseries.

"You've seen episode 1/Wu documentary by now (and if you haven't, what were you doing last weekend), now listen to the music inspired by the series. On Friday, we're coming with a new Wu-Tang EP from @36ChambersALC and Mass Appeal, so let your boss know you'll be in late to work."

You've seen episode 1/ Wu documentary by now (and if you haven't, what were you doing last weekend), now listen to the music inspired by the series. On Friday, we're coming with a new Wu-Tang EP from @36ChambersALC and Mass Appeal, so let your boss know you'll be in late to work. pic.twitter.com/9tPXfDnWVv

— Wu Tang Clan (@WuTangClan) May 14, 2019

The EP should fit nicely with Wu-Tang's four-part docuseries. The last time the group dropped a project was in 2017 with the release of The Saga Continues. In 2019, the rap group has already released their docuseries, their EP drops this Friday, but they also have a 10-episode Hulu series inspired by them on the way, with rapper Dave East portraying a character similar to Method Man.

Continue Reading

