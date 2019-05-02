Twitter Calls Out Taylor Swift For 'Biting Off' Beychella For BBMA Performance

Taylor Swift performed her newest song "ME!" for the first time at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Much like in her video for the track, a drumline and marching band led her in before she officially kicked off the show with Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie. However, Twitter couldn't help but draw comparisons to another high-profile performance featuring a marching band and drumline.

Many are curious as to whether Swift watched Beyonce's Netflix documentary Homecoming, which featured her entire headlining performance from 2018's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. While this isn't the first time BeyHive members have accused Swift of copying the Queen Bey, this coincidence just so happened to align ever so closely with the release of the doc.

"TAYLOR SWIFT JUST BIT TF OUTTA BEYONCE ON THE BILLBOARD AWARDS," wrote one Twitter user, while another wrote in a side-by-side image of the two, "sounds about white."

"Swifties," or fans of the Reputation singer, were quick to jump on the defense, stating that marching bands are not a Beyonce-exclusive. "Taylor Swift using a marching band is not 'copying Beyonce' lmao," one fan wrote. "Y'all are REACHING. Taylor literally has an entire song/music video/tour look from 2009 using a marching band character/outfit anyway so goodbye."

What do you think? Sound off in the comments and read some remarks below.

Beyoncé looking at Taylor Swift performance pic.twitter.com/g9PA1VtV7m — Marley (@irondyketyson) May 2, 2019

Taylor Swift using a marching band is not "copying Beyonce" lmao y'all are REACHING. Taylor literally has an entire song/music video/tour look from 2009 using a marching band character/outfit anyway so goodbye ! — ME! (@aaustinstone) May 2, 2019

I don’t know if y’all are seeing this but Taylor Swift is gentrifying Beyonce’s Coachella performance right now — Guide Lee (@Chuck_Des) May 2, 2019

Y’all know @taylorswift13 had ME! recorded along time ago 💀 so Taylor DID NOT imitate beyonce’s drumline. Try again. 💕 — Joey TS7 IS COMING!!! 💕🦋 (@theswiftie911) May 2, 2019