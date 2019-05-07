Teairra Mari Talks 50 Cent Legal Battle, Humiliation From Leaked Sex Tape

Teairra Mari stopped by Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club Tuesday (May 7) to talk about the money that she owes 50 Cent, and the sex tape that started their legal battle. The Detroit native has been ordered to pay Fif $30,000 in legal fees after she attempted to sue him for sharing explicit footage of her on social media.

Mari estimates that she has already spent about $15,000 on her own legal fees, and she doesn’t have the money to pay the debt to Fif. “I paid him 50 Cent the other day,” she joked.

In January, a judge tossed Mari’s revenge porn case because she failed to appear in court. Last month, a warrant was issued for Mari’s arrest over the money that she owes.

The “I Ain’t Got It” singer accuses her ex, Akbar Abdul-Ahad, of posting the explicit footage to her social media account and conspiring with Fif, who also posted the footage on his account. She went on to explain meeting with her ex after she announced the lawsuit. The meetup caused her former lawyer, Lisa Bloom, to drop the case against the G-Unit boss.

“She just said it looked crazy. She dropped the whole thing..but on top of that I couldn’t get anybody else to pick the case back up…so the judge [said] ‘you lost, you have to pay his [50 Cent’s] legal fees.’”

When asked if she’s frazzled by the 43-year-old rapper, Mari replied, “No…he makes me laugh. He tickles me. He’s actually been bringing out my funny side.”

Although she missed a previous court date due to her grandfather’s funeral, her lawyers were able to get an extension. Mari will head back to court later this month.

As for her decision to sue the Queens native, Mari claims that her lawyer encouraged her to go after him in court. She also had to send cease and desist letters to porn websites to have the tape removed.

“I was humiliated for the world to see,” she said. “It happens but mine was on a platform, not only social media but T.V. It was like a double whammy.”

Check the video above for the full interview.