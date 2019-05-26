Ohio Teen Filmed Himself Having Sex With 14-Year-Old Must Register As A Sex Offender
An Ohio teen must register as a sex offender for the next 25 years for secretly filming himself having sex with a 14-year-old and then showing the sex tape to friends.
The New York Post reports Jeremiah Horton showed four of his friends at North College Hill High School the tape. Those friends then showed others, resulting in Jeremiah's expulsion.
In addition to registering as a Tier 2 second offender, a judge ordered him to spend six months at River City Correctional Center, a rehab facility for nonviolent felony offenders. Horton faced up to three years in a correctional facility.
“I don’t think that’s appropriate, but you did something you shouldn’t have done, obviously,” Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Patrick Dinkelacker told the teen. “And there’s a price to pay.”
Charges were filed in December when the 14-year-old girl's mother found the tape and took it to local authorities. Jeremiah was one of four teens prosecuted for his part. While in court, Horton pled guilty and apologized to the victim and her family.
“I’m not proud of what I did,” Horton said.