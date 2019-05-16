Texas Officer Attempts To Arrest Wrong Man, Claiming He's A Fugitive

On Wednesday (May 15), video of Houston Deputy Garrett Lindley arresting a resident named Clarence Evans after he mistakenly identified him as a fugitive named Quentin made its rounds on the web. Lindley arrived at Evans' home and proceeded to detain him while stating that he knows he's the suspect without showing a warrant or other evidence.

Evans repeatedly said that the law enforcement officer had the wrong person, but was still apprehended in front of his children. His wife recorded the incident. "My kids were out there watching," Evans said to KTXH. "I don't want my son to have that memory of my dad being hauled off to jail and I didn't do anything wrong." Lindley claimed he possessed an arrest warrant from Louisiana. According to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, Lindley arrived at Evans' home because an unidentified person stated he's a "wanted man."

When a second deputy officer arrived, he confirmed that Evans was not the suspect in question and was released. Evans also stated that Lindley was hesitant with details as to why he believed he was the suspect. "Had he been up front and said he had a warrant for a guy named Quentin, it would have ended in three minutes," Evans said to the local news station, noting that he and the suspect are black and have locs. "I would have showed him my I.D., showed him that I wasn't Quentin, like I say, show him my I.D. It wasn't going to matter, because he had it set in his mind I was Quentin."

According to KTRK-TV, Evans contracted an attorney but no complaint has been filed at this time.