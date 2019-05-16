Miami Police Department Launches Anti-Street Violence Campaign
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Texas Officer Attempts To Arrest Wrong Man, Claiming He's A Fugitive

May 16, 2019 - 9:46 am by VIBE Staff

On Wednesday (May 15), video of Houston Deputy Garrett Lindley arresting a resident named Clarence Evans after he mistakenly identified him as a fugitive named Quentin made its rounds on the web. Lindley arrived at Evans' home and proceeded to detain him while stating that he knows he's the suspect without showing a warrant or other evidence.

Evans repeatedly said that the law enforcement officer had the wrong person, but was still apprehended in front of his children. His wife recorded the incident. "My kids were out there watching," Evans said to KTXH. "I don't want my son to have that memory of my dad being hauled off to jail and I didn't do anything wrong." Lindley claimed he possessed an arrest warrant from Louisiana. According to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, Lindley arrived at Evans' home because an unidentified person stated he's a "wanted man."

When a second deputy officer arrived, he confirmed that Evans was not the suspect in question and was released. Evans also stated that Lindley was hesitant with details as to why he believed he was the suspect. "Had he been up front and said he had a warrant for a guy named Quentin, it would have ended in three minutes," Evans said to the local news station, noting that he and the suspect are black and have locs. "I would have showed him my I.D., showed him that I wasn't Quentin, like I say, show him my I.D. It wasn't going to matter, because he had it set in his mind I was Quentin."

According to KTRK-TV, Evans contracted an attorney but no complaint has been filed at this time.

In This Story:

Popular

A Maryland Woman Married To Two Men Gunned Down After Leaving Work

From the Web

More on Vibe

spelman-students-graduation-
Erik S. Lesser

Westboro Baptist Church To Protest Spelman, Morehouse And Clark-Atlanta University Graduations

The Westboro Baptist Church, which the Southern Poverty Law Center refers to as “arguably the most obnoxious and rabid hate group in America” has taken aim at several historical black colleges or universities.

According to reports, the group plans to protest Spelman, Morehouse, and Clark-Atlanta University's forthcoming graduation ceremonies. In a press release earlier this month, the Kansas-based group said Spelman College’s "Women's Research and Resource Center of Spelman" is actually "more evidence does not seem necessary to demonstrate that this college is being grandly paid to produce perverts who aggressively strive to push others toward proud sin and down the path to hell. Repent!”

The group then took aim at Morehouse college over the fact it announced it would admit transgender men. “Morehouse, founded by Baptists, announced in April, 2019, that for 135 years only male students could enroll, but starting in 2020, females, who pretend that they are males, will be welcome. Check the neck! God’s moral law is immutable!” the group wrote.

In the group's attack against Clark-Atlanta University, the group aimed at Reverend Dr. Ken Walden, the President-Dean of Gammon Theological Seminary who is scheduled to deliver a prayer during the upcoming graduation ceremony.

“No true or spiritually helpful guidance will be offered by this man, whose lengthy resume is given in demonstration that he is worldly, men-pleaser who has made a career of misconstruing, wresting and lying about Jesus Christ and His Word. Flee from whorish, lying pastors!” the group added.

The director of public safety at Spelman released a statement, which was obtained by The Grio, assured students that extra security would be put in place. “We will have additional staff on hand to ensure that all events proceed safely and with minimal disruption if any at all,” the email read.

Continue Reading
chris-rock-blackout-tour-1487197225-640x427-1493856460-compressed-1558019875
Getty Images

Chris Rock Plans To Revive 'Saw' Franchise

Funnyman Chris Rock is taking a stab at the dark world of horror films in his latest venture. Alongside Lionsgate, the award-winning comedian plans to reboot the 2004 Saw franchise, Deadline reports. “I’ve been a fan of Saw since the first film in 2004,” Rock said. “I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place.”

Rock wrote the screenplay for the forthcoming film and will work with Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg, who adapted the script for the silver screen. The legendary comedian will also executive produce the film with Lionsgate.

The film giant is excited to bring Rock on board and help execute his vision into a stellar movie. “When Chris Rock came to us and described in chilling detail his fantastic vision that reimagines and spins-off the world of the notorious Jigsaw Killer, we were all-in,” Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake said. “Saw is one of the highest grossing horror franchises of all-time and it’s one of Lionsgate’s most successful film series.”

“This upcoming film will still be as mind-bending and intense as all the previous Saw films,” he continued. “Chris conceived this idea and it will be completely reverential to the legacy of the material while reinvigorating the brand with his wit, creative vision, and passion for this classic horror franchise.”

The new Saw is set to hit theaters on October 23, 2020.

Continue Reading
Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her "Chymoji" Emoji Collection Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her "Chymoji" Emoji Collection
Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Safaree Samuels Protests Proposed Fur Ban in New York

Rapper Safaree Samuels is making headlines and not because of any Love and Hip-Hop fiasco. The 37-year-old television personality is making waves around the Internet because of his stance on the newly proposed fur ban in New York.

According to The New York Times, speaker of the New York City Council Corey Baker urged his fellow members to prohibit the sale of fur in the state, calling it the "moral thing to do" (May 15). Of course, the suggested notion garnered immense backlash and Samuels himself delivered an impassioned speech outside of City Hall on the matter.

"How could these people have the nerve to come and tell us that we cannot buy — or these people cannot work and sell fur. That is absolutely ridiculous and I'm not for it. That's straight up bull. No fur ban!" Samuels posted his speech on Instagram and in the caption of his video, he likened himself to civil rights activist Malcolm X. "IM NOT FOR IT!! Safaree X. Thousands of jobs will be lost if this goes through for a lot of hardworking ppl [sic]! Our choice out [sic] right. #NoFurBan #furinpeace STR88888."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🗣IM NOT FOR IT!! Safaree X 🌚🌚 thousands of jobs will be lost if this goes through for a lot of hardbworking ppl! our choice out right #NoFurBan #furinpeace STR88888

A post shared by Safaree 🇯🇲 StuntMan (@iamsafaree) on May 15, 2019 at 9:35am PDT

Samuels further expressed his indignation with the proposed ban on his Twitter account, calling it another attempt to target the black community. The "Paradise" rapper was dressed in a lynx coat and was the celebrity face of the #NoFurBan protestors. He wasn't the only Hollywood "representative" at the hearing. Project Runway host Tim Gunn was there but was advocating for the fur ban.

If Council Speaker Baker's legislation goes into effect, those who don't abide will face a fine ranging from $500-1500.

 

"Fur ban is no different than laws targeting baggy pants that are done to hurt the black community #nofurban don't mess with my drip" #NoFurBan @CoreyinNYC @bradlander @RLEspinal @HelenRosenthal @JustinBrannan @SpeakerCojo @MarkLevineNYC @SpeakerCoJo

— @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) May 15, 2019

Leaving city hall today was like... #Nofurban pic.twitter.com/P7sNAf65qW

— @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) May 15, 2019

Fur has long held importance to the African American community, but groups like PETA equate the fight for civil rights with animal rights, comparing the American Kennel Club to the Ku Klux Klan and calling Aretha Franklin “a walrus in a cat costume.” #NoFurBan @CoreyinNYC

— @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) May 15, 2019

Fashion has long been a way that people of color express themselves. Banning fur is one more way to silence us. #NoFurBan @CoreyinNYC @bradlander @RLEspinal @HelenRosenthal @JustinBrannan

— @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) May 15, 2019

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Digital Covers

23h ago

The Triumph And Truth Of B2K

News

1d ago

Nipsey Hussle’s Ex Will Do “Whatever It Takes” To Get Daughter Back

Music News

1d ago

Former Young Money Rapper Sentenced To Life In Prison