'The Chi' Recap: On Ep. 6, There's No Singular Black Experience, No Matter The Outside Perception

May 16, 2019 - 11:19 am by Keith Nelson Jr.

Last week on The Chi, Brandon and Kevin bonded over a haircut and the very different ways they grieved losing a father, displaying the multitude of the black man’s character. Both are affected by death—one sheds tears, the other remains stoic, and yet they are both genuinely black.

This dynamic black experience becomes central to Ep. 6 within the first few minutes. Keisha runs through the different parts of Chicago in her track uniform, passing black people of all ages before ending her route in the bathroom to change and get dolled up for her new boyfriend. For a city pejoratively dubbed “Chiraq” by national media, comparing the city’s gang warfare to that of a war-torn country like Iraq, Keisha’s casual run sheds light on the diversity of blackness in Chicago that gets routinely homogenized in bloodshed.

To elucidate this point, The Chi consciously places its black characters with similar looking life situations in scenes together before making it clear how different their lives are. Emmett and Brandon work in the same food truck and are both young black men struggling to make their futures work. Inside the truck, Emmett complains about the mothers of his children requesting that he provides the child support they deserve. Once Emmett mentions to Brandon about wishing he had a mature, stable woman like Brandon has in Jerrika, their experiences diverge.

Emmett really is the catalyst for the most profound reinforcements of the varying black experiences. In one scene, Emmett declares he is “grown” and says his absent father is one to talk when his father dismissively tosses the letter from the child support office towards him. That small jab at his dad reinforces in our minds that the two characters are different versions of the same black absentee father. Emmett’s father literally gives his son two options on how to deal with his child support situation—either lie to the system or work with it. Those two choices can eventually lead him down two different paths to be two different types of fathers.

The stigma of absent black fathers has been permeated throughout film and popular culture for decades. Seldom are their complexities explored, even if they’re more rooted in reality than the stigma. According to a 2015 paper from National Center for Health Statistics, part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, black fathers who did not live with their children were nearly twice as likely to bathe and dress their children than their white counterparts. So, when Emmett and the three mothers of his children come to a child support agreement outside of the system, it becomes a testament to how black families are not monolithic arrangements of misery.

Then, Jerrika comes face to face with the same Alderman Bonner (Phillip Edward Van Lear) who chastised her for working with Ms. Brown and excluding affordable housing from Brown’s new property. This time, they meet outside a protest on Ms. Brown’s private property, which Jerrika accuses the alderman of manufacturing. Jerrika advises Ms. Brown businesswoman against calling the police against the protestors because of how police treat protests in Chicago. However, when speaking to Bonner, she calls those same protests “rental riots,” showing how the same black woman can be both for and against the people, depending on her audience.

But, it’s not until the alderman’s insidious plan is revealed that we see that the he and Jerrika are two sides of the same coin. Bonner, who is depicted as a champion of the community and paragon of righteousness by his dismissal of Jerrika and Ms. Brown’s decision , uses black protests as a way to extort money from Jerrika, a woman he thinks is not helping the community. However, to complicate matters, the money he wants is for a community center.

The people of Chicago have had to deal with the moral ambiguities of their elected officials for decades. Chicago has had 30 aldermen convicted of crimes in 47 years, with the most recent conviction of South Side Ald. Willie Cochran over misuse of campaign funds occurring less than two months before this week’s episode aired.

At one point in the episode, Jake is accused by his teachers and the principal of posting a standardized test and its answer key online. Using the street smarts he says he acquired from the TV show The First 48, he knew to ask for a lawyer since they needed his confession to resolve the issue. Small caveats like these don’t just simply sustain an episodic theme, but also help broaden our understanding of The Chi’s characters as well as the black experience, in general.

Chris Rock Plans To Revive 'Saw' Franchise

Funnyman Chris Rock is taking a stab at the dark world of horror films in his latest venture. Alongside Lionsgate, the award-winning comedian plans to reboot the 2004 Saw franchise, Deadline reports. “I’ve been a fan of Saw since the first film in 2004,” Rock said. “I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place.”

Rock wrote the screenplay for the forthcoming film and will work with Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg, who adapted the script for the silver screen. The legendary comedian will also executive produce the film with Lionsgate.

The film giant is excited to bring Rock on board and help execute his vision into a stellar movie. “When Chris Rock came to us and described in chilling detail his fantastic vision that reimagines and spins-off the world of the notorious Jigsaw Killer, we were all-in,” Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake said. “Saw is one of the highest grossing horror franchises of all-time and it’s one of Lionsgate’s most successful film series.”

“This upcoming film will still be as mind-bending and intense as all the previous Saw films,” he continued. “Chris conceived this idea and it will be completely reverential to the legacy of the material while reinvigorating the brand with his wit, creative vision, and passion for this classic horror franchise.”

The new Saw is set to hit theaters on October 23, 2020.

Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry Talk The Virtues And Action In 'John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum'

John Wick is anti-hero you have empathy for. There’s more to him than being a hitman. If you’ve followed the series, you’ll know he lost his wife to cancer and religiously carries his dog in tow (albeit sometimes having to give him up). Yet while the viewer can sympathize with Keanu Reeves’ character, there’s a dangerous multi-faceted layer that also gets him into mischief.

“There is a part of John Wick that doesn’t care about the consequences in a way because he’ll deal with it when he deals with it,” Keanu said on a rainy Friday afternoon inside New York's Four Seasons. “But there is something about this feeling or why he’s doing it—whether it’s for revenge or fighting for his life. It’s personal. John Wick kind of gets John in trouble. I guess we all kind of have sides of ourselves that get us in trouble.”

Reeves sat with VIBE inside the downtown hotel to examine the beloved gunman and the mayhem he causes for the forthcoming John Wick: Chapter 3--Parabellum. (out Friday, May 17)

Amid the trouble, this time around director and former stunt man Chad Stahelski added The Adjudicator (Asia Kate Dillon) to hold Wick accountable for killing a member of the high table at the Continental Hotel. With a $14 million bounty on his head, Wick must trek from New York to the desert in the Middle East and North Africa. In the thriller, Dillon speaks in direct monotone sentences with urgency to correct those responsible for any wrongdoing.

Off camera, Dillon, who identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them, believes in social justice issues affecting black queer people.

“I am a very vocal activist for black lives matter, black trans lives matter, and also for representation and visibility of non-binary and trans identities both on screen but in the media in general,” Dillon says.

Starring alongside Keanu is Sophia, played by Halle Berry, who offers John help in the midst of grappling with her own demons that come from losing her daughter. Underneath it all, she’s an emotionally troubled woman who has to “kill something she loves” in order to survive. Halle jokes that she’s had to kill a couple of her tumultuous romantic relationships in the past in efforts to keep going.

VIBE sat with the cast to discuss the intricacies of plot, character, and action found in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Watch the interviews below.

Quincy Jones Celebrates Ex-Wife Peggy Lipton With Heartfelt Tribute

Actress Peggy Lipton passed away on Saturday (May 11) after suffering from colon cancer at the age of 72. As many fans and friends mourn Lipton's death, her ex-husband, Quincy Jones shared a loving tribute on social media.

"There is absolutely no combination of words that can express the sadness I feel after losing my beloved Peggy Lipton," he wrote. "Regardless of the paths that our lives took us on, I can say with the utmost certainty, that love is eternal."

The tribute also shared a few words from Jones and Lipton's daughters, Kidada and Rashida. "Thank you for all the love and support over the past couple of days," they wrote. "In lieu of flowers or gifts, you can make a donation to Seasons Hospice, the wonderful team who took such great care of our mom."

Lipton and Jones tied the knot in 1974. They had their two daughters, Kidada and Rashida Jones in 1974 and 1976 respectively. The couple spent 14 years together before they separated and eventually divorced in 1990. Lipton is best known for her roles in Twin Peaks and The Mod Squad.

Read Quincy Jones' full tribute to his ex-wife below.

https://t.co/8dZJsvAuLh pic.twitter.com/ALJ7S5SPtN

— Quincy Jones (@QuincyDJones) May 15, 2019

