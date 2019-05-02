Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Getty Images/Allen Berezovsky

The Game Dedicates Heartfelt Poem To Nipsey Hussle And Lauren London

May 2, 2019 - 1:00 pm by Richy Rosario

Since Nipsey Hussle’s untimely death, The Game has dedicated a heartfelt Instagram post every day to his longtime friend. Recently, he wrote a poem honoring Hussle's partner, Lauren London. The poem is accompanied by a black-and-white image of London and the Victory Lap rapper together.

The Compton native named the post "Love Never Dies."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“Love never dies”. A poem I wrote for Lauren....... Soulmates are born Sometimes worlds apart As they grow, in life there’s a magnetic energy that pulls them closer & closer to one another This love knows no color It is blind When you find this love there’s a sign They say you can miss it if you blink It might pass you by if you think If by chance the universe aligns with those two hearts in the same place at the same time Then & only then will you know that love in its purest form has a glow It has a touch, it has a feel it can’t be undone it is God’s will Just as we’re lucky to have the gift of life finding a soulmate is living twice & though one day the physical must part this love does not live in the dark 2 souls forever bonded & unbreakable seal An everlasting strength A heart at the peak of eternal bliss The feeling you were born to know The life you were born to share The love that can never be replaced as you were created as a pair You & Nip found one another As some soulmates never do Now a picture in black & white will always be “Nipsey Blue”. #TheMarathonContinues 🏁 #OneNipPostADayTiliFadeAway

A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on

In another post, The Game shared an image of Hussle on a public bus where he captioned it with a message about seeking healing after the rapper's death.

"We all have to live with the karma that is attached to the energy we put into the universe," he wrote. "I wake up every morning fueled by the people who came here the day before to read & seek clarity as well use my page for therapy in some shape or form as they too were touched by the passing of Nip."

He concluded the post with an introspective thought about finding solace. "I give you my love & strength on this Thursday & hope that today is better than yesterday as we all deserve peace of mind & eternal happiness," he added. "My daily wish is that at least one of you is motivated to be a better version of yourself going into tomorrow. Keep up the good fight and understand, some days are darker than others but the light will always find you."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hate, without it we wouldn’t know or be able to appreciate love. Love, the unstoppable power & one true expression of the heart in its purest form. I accept all opinions, good or bad... negative or positive & I will not be deterred from my mission no matter what’s written underneath my words, so speak as you may.... We all have to live with the karma that is attached to the energy we put into the universe. I wake up every morning fueled by the people who came here the day before to read & seek clarity as well use my page for therapy in some shape or form as they too were touched by the passing of Nip. I am driven by the strength of closest his friends, his fans old & new as well as his family who I talk to daily. I make these daily posts to honor my brother’s memory, his legacy & to do my part in the continuation of his marathon..... The words he spoke, the love he had for all & the dedication to the betterment of people as a whole should be studied & implemented into the hearts & minds of not only ourselves but the people around us. We are only human.... mistakes will be made... judgements will be passed & some days will not be as bright as others, but to understand that is to understand that we as individuals have the power to unify & force change. It doesn’t happen over night & trust the battle can’t be won with just words. We must act on our feelings, take leaps forward as we modify & transition from the ways of the past as they have only gotten us so far to this point. Look at life from different angles & better yourself as the days grow knowing that everything in your life starts with YOU. I give you my love & strength on this Thursday & hope that today is better than yesterday as we all deserve peace of mind & eternal happiness. My daily wish is that at least one of you is motivated to be a better version of yourself going into tomorrow. Keep up the good fight and understand, some days are darker than others but the light will always find you. #TheMarathonContinues 🏁 #OneNipPostADayTiliFadeAway

A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on

 

Nipsy Hussle Memorial
Getty Images

Nipsey Hussle's Memorial Shutting Down Due To Bootleggers

Nipsey Hussle's memorial outside of his Marathon Clothing store is reportedly going to be removed because bootleggers have been trying to make a quick dollar off of Nip's death, TMZ reports.

The memorial, which was decorated with blue candles and memorabilia, stood for friends and fans to visit and pay their respects to the slain rapper who lost his life on Mar. 31. According to sources close to TMZ, the site had become pretty hectic within the last couple of days with hustlers selling bootleg t-shirts with Nipsey's portrait on them and charging visitors to go on a tour through the area where Hussle was fatally shot. The area became so busy, that food trucks even started to pull up.

Unfortunately, this hasn't been the first time that people tried to monetize off of such a tragic situation. Scalpers also attempted to sell ticket's to Nip's celebration of life ceremony at the Staples Center, although the event was intended to be free and open to the public.

It's unclear when Nipsey Hussle's memorial will officially close up shop, but it is expected to happen within the next couple of weeks.

Snoop Dogg With E40 And Too Short In Concert - Oakland, CA
Tim Mosenfelder

Snoop Dogg Blasts Facebook For Banning Minister Louis Farrakhan

Snoop Dogg is not happy with Facebook, or any social media platform for that matter. The veteran rapper recently hopped on Instagram on Thursday (May 2) to call Facebook out for banning Minister Louis Farrakhan from its platform for alleged hate speech.

"I want to know for what?" Snoop asked, referring to the recent ban. "All he ever do is tell the truth. But ya'll gone ban him though?" What if we stop f**king with yall?"

Snoop made the argument that there are far worse public figures to ban on social media than Minister Farrakhan. "I stand with him. I'm with him. Ban me motherf**ker," he continued. "I'm gonna keep putting him out there. I'm gonna keep. That's my dear brother... That ain't right. It's a bunch of motherf**kers ya'll can ban, but you chose Minister Farrakhan."

As previously noted, Facebook banned the minister as well as other public figures for violating its strict policy against dangerous individuals and organizations that potentially advocate for hate and violence.

A Facebook spokesperson told CNN Business that the company has "always banned individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology. "The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to our decision to remove these accounts today," they said.

Watch Snoop Dogg's full comments on Louis Farrakhan and the ban in the video below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

P. S. A. @louisfarrakhan23

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on May 2, 2019 at 12:49pm PDT

charlamagne-tha-god-trevor-naoh-red-carpet charlamagne-tha-god-trevor-naoh-red-carpet
Getty Images

Charlamagne Tha God And Trevor Noah Talk Reparations For 'Emerging Hollywood' Series

Before the lights were turned on and the crowd filed in, Charlamagne Tha God and Trevor Noah sat on the empty set of The Daily Show to discuss everything from representation and reparations to immigration.

"When people say immigrant in America, a lot of the times what they're talking about is a person who comes here from Mexico. People don't think of Chris Hemsworth as an immigrant," Noah said of the Australian born Hemsworth.

The frank conversation is part of The Hollywood Reporter's new original digital series Emerging Hollywood, in which the Shook One author chats with some of Hollywood's rising stars about the latest hot-button and sometimes polarizing issues.

As the discussion of reparations continues to bubble, Noah, 35, said it's important to note that reparations isn't about paying black people off, but instead acknowledging a wrong and attempting to make it right.

"So the conversation around reparations has to be in and around that, and studying and looking around and saying 'Hey, is there something we can do in this country that can truly put black people in a position where they are equal? Not just equal on the surface, but they are equal.' " Noah asked. "And we realize on many levels in America, Black Americans have been held back on so many different levels"

Watch the discussion in full here.

