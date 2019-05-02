The Game Dedicates Heartfelt Poem To Nipsey Hussle And Lauren London

Since Nipsey Hussle’s untimely death, The Game has dedicated a heartfelt Instagram post every day to his longtime friend. Recently, he wrote a poem honoring Hussle's partner, Lauren London. The poem is accompanied by a black-and-white image of London and the Victory Lap rapper together.

The Compton native named the post "Love Never Dies."

In another post, The Game shared an image of Hussle on a public bus where he captioned it with a message about seeking healing after the rapper's death.

"We all have to live with the karma that is attached to the energy we put into the universe," he wrote. "I wake up every morning fueled by the people who came here the day before to read & seek clarity as well use my page for therapy in some shape or form as they too were touched by the passing of Nip."

He concluded the post with an introspective thought about finding solace. "I give you my love & strength on this Thursday & hope that today is better than yesterday as we all deserve peace of mind & eternal happiness," he added. "My daily wish is that at least one of you is motivated to be a better version of yourself going into tomorrow. Keep up the good fight and understand, some days are darker than others but the light will always find you."