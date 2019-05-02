The Game Dedicates Heartfelt Poem To Nipsey Hussle And Lauren London
Since Nipsey Hussle’s untimely death, The Game has dedicated a heartfelt Instagram post every day to his longtime friend. Recently, he wrote a poem honoring Hussle's partner, Lauren London. The poem is accompanied by a black-and-white image of London and the Victory Lap rapper together.
The Compton native named the post "Love Never Dies."
“Love never dies”. A poem I wrote for Lauren....... Soulmates are born Sometimes worlds apart As they grow, in life there’s a magnetic energy that pulls them closer & closer to one another This love knows no color It is blind When you find this love there’s a sign They say you can miss it if you blink It might pass you by if you think If by chance the universe aligns with those two hearts in the same place at the same time Then & only then will you know that love in its purest form has a glow It has a touch, it has a feel it can’t be undone it is God’s will Just as we’re lucky to have the gift of life finding a soulmate is living twice & though one day the physical must part this love does not live in the dark 2 souls forever bonded & unbreakable seal An everlasting strength A heart at the peak of eternal bliss The feeling you were born to know The life you were born to share The love that can never be replaced as you were created as a pair You & Nip found one another As some soulmates never do Now a picture in black & white will always be “Nipsey Blue”. #TheMarathonContinues 🏁 #OneNipPostADayTiliFadeAway
In another post, The Game shared an image of Hussle on a public bus where he captioned it with a message about seeking healing after the rapper's death.
"We all have to live with the karma that is attached to the energy we put into the universe," he wrote. "I wake up every morning fueled by the people who came here the day before to read & seek clarity as well use my page for therapy in some shape or form as they too were touched by the passing of Nip."
He concluded the post with an introspective thought about finding solace. "I give you my love & strength on this Thursday & hope that today is better than yesterday as we all deserve peace of mind & eternal happiness," he added. "My daily wish is that at least one of you is motivated to be a better version of yourself going into tomorrow. Keep up the good fight and understand, some days are darker than others but the light will always find you."
Hate, without it we wouldn’t know or be able to appreciate love. Love, the unstoppable power & one true expression of the heart in its purest form. I accept all opinions, good or bad... negative or positive & I will not be deterred from my mission no matter what’s written underneath my words, so speak as you may.... We all have to live with the karma that is attached to the energy we put into the universe. I wake up every morning fueled by the people who came here the day before to read & seek clarity as well use my page for therapy in some shape or form as they too were touched by the passing of Nip. I am driven by the strength of closest his friends, his fans old & new as well as his family who I talk to daily. I make these daily posts to honor my brother’s memory, his legacy & to do my part in the continuation of his marathon..... The words he spoke, the love he had for all & the dedication to the betterment of people as a whole should be studied & implemented into the hearts & minds of not only ourselves but the people around us. We are only human.... mistakes will be made... judgements will be passed & some days will not be as bright as others, but to understand that is to understand that we as individuals have the power to unify & force change. It doesn’t happen over night & trust the battle can’t be won with just words. We must act on our feelings, take leaps forward as we modify & transition from the ways of the past as they have only gotten us so far to this point. Look at life from different angles & better yourself as the days grow knowing that everything in your life starts with YOU. I give you my love & strength on this Thursday & hope that today is better than yesterday as we all deserve peace of mind & eternal happiness. My daily wish is that at least one of you is motivated to be a better version of yourself going into tomorrow. Keep up the good fight and understand, some days are darker than others but the light will always find you. #TheMarathonContinues 🏁 #OneNipPostADayTiliFadeAway