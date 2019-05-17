The Game Says He Will No Longer Post Daily Tributes Of Nipsey Hussle

The death of rapper Nipsey Hussle in late March sent shockwaves throughout the country and was heavily felt within the hip-hop community. Fellow rappers expressed their condolences to his loved ones, and one of the most heavily felt tributes came from his friend, and fellow Los Angeles rapper, The Game. In honor of Nipsey, The Game started posting daily tributes in April for the father-of-two, calling it #OneNipPostADayTillFadeAway. Almost a month since the start of his campaign, the 39-year-old decided to put a stop to the daily posts out of respect "for his wife & family most of who follow [The Game]."

The Game went deeper into the reasoning behind his decision on his Instagram page, writing, "I woke up today with a bunch of mixed emotions as sometimes we as humans do," he started. "My 1st thought was to find another inspiring picture of Nip & post it because I know there are thousands, maybe millions of you who use it & the messages below it as daily motivation. Then I thought, for his wife & family most of who follow me... might be saddened by the constant reminders not just on my page but everywhere they look online & on social media making it harder for them to find peace."

"When I started the #OneNipPostADayTillFadeAway I did it with pure intentions of honoring my homie & his memory as I know he would've given his heart to servicing my memory if the same had happened to me. I didn't think of how it's consistency would make those closest to him feel as my posts have a long reach," he continued later in the post. "I can't bring myself to totally stop posting my brother as my heart will not allow it & I have my own marathon to continue in his memory. I think the best option for me at this point will be to maybe do it once a week & call it #MarathonMondays."

The Game was applauded for his decision in his comments, with many of his followers appreciating his decision to put Lauren London, Nipsey's girlfriend, and the rest of Nipsey's family's thoughts and feelings first. At the end of his post, The Game left an apology to those who may feel "disappointed" with his decision and asked in his "most humbled state" that they "truly find understanding" in his reasoning.

As always, rest in power Nip.