The Game's Says His 'The Documentary' Album Fueled Kobe Bryant's Historic 81-Point Game
On Sunday (May 12), #GameFacts was in full effect when The Game shared a throwback story that involves Kobe Bryant. The California native revealed his hit 2005 debut album, The Documentary, was partly responsible for one of the NBA's most historic moments.
On Instagram, The Game shared that his project sparked a sense of motivation within Bryant to notch 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in 2006. "When he seen me, he walked over.... thanked me for the motivation & told me the whole album was all he listened to before games," he said. "That set the tone for the Doctor's Advocate & I'll forever be grateful for his contribution to the city." Bryant, now retired from the league, confirmed it on Twitter.
The double platinum album hosts singles like "Dreams," "How We Do," and "Hate It or Love It" featuring 50 Cent. In a past interview with Complex, The Game was promoting his The R.E.D. album but mentioned how The Documentary stands up next to timeless hip-hop albums.
"It is to the people what Illmatic was to the people, what Ready to Die was, what Reasonable Doubt was, Straight Out of Compton, and all those albums," he said.
— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) May 12, 2019
