The Internet Was Conflicted About Future's Birthday Gift To Baby Future
It's Future Zahir's birthday and the cutie patootie 5-year-old received massive love from his parents and a pricey gift from his dad.
Nayvadius recorded Baby Future's initial response to opening up his gold Rolex, which merited a sincere "thanks." However, the Internet seems a bit conflicted on whether or not Future's gift to his son was sincere or even appropriate.
https://twitter.com/SPLASHnewz/status/1130136017959301124
Some online thought it was no one's business what Future gifts his son, or that others were jealous.
https://twitter.com/1JOSHLAFLARE/status/1130134869122650114
https://twitter.com/FEELZ_____/status/1130125891777028097
Some took to Twitter to allege Future gave his son the gift he would've wanted for himself.
https://twitter.com/_kingsb/status/1130135731215699969
Future's relationship with his son has been marred by assumptions of how well he can parent compared to Russell Wison. There are many who think The Seattle Seahawk's QB is better equipped to care for baby Future than his own father, while the other side of the Internet assume Future is a fine dad, he just doesn't have Wilson's squeaky clean image.
Oh well, whether baby Future knows the value of his gift is neither here nor there. Let me go charge up my Fitbit before it dies.