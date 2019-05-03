MCM Global Hosts Premiere Of “The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion” At Tribeca Film Festival
'The Remix: Hip Hop x Fashion' Spotlights The Hidden Figures Of Hip-Hop’s Fashion Scene

May 3, 2019 - 2:16 pm by Jessica McKinney

Historically, hip-hop has appeared to be a male-dominated industry. In terms of its sound, marketing, and even its fashion, men have served as the faces of the movement, but hip-hop’s footprint and background aren’t as straight and narrow as they appear to be. Behind every movement or era, there has been an agency of women masterminding and influencing its early conception, and hip-hop is no different. Tribeca Film Festival’s latest addition, The Remix: Hip Hop x Fashion, which was presented by MCM on Thursday (May 2), highlights the hidden female figures that have curated and shaped hip-hop’s dynamic streetwear and ultimately swayed the entire fashion industry.

Hip-hop has always mimicked everyday life. Both its sound and fashion, from the lyrical content to the baggy jeans rappers have worn in music videos, have been a reflection of that era. Because of its fluidity, it may have seemed like hip-hop artists were dressing themselves. People never considered the stylists and designers who curated and elevated those looks. The film commends two women in particular, Misa Hylton and April Walker, for their contributions to hip-hop’s iconic aesthetic.

There probably isn’t a ‘90s look that wasn’t inspired or created by Misa Hylton. As a teenager when she first dipped her toes into styling major hip-hop talent, Hylton mingled with up-and-coming pioneers and influencers such as Sean “Diddy” Combs. Working with artists on Uptown Records’ new roster, Hylton was able to showcase her abilities. Very early on, she demonstrated a clear understanding of the younger generation’s affinity for streetwear that married swagger with luxury. In her first styling gig for Uptown’s R&B group, Jodeci, Hylton had the “crazy idea” of dressing them in combat boots, hoodies, and baseball caps. The look was avant-garde for a traditional R&B group, but it ultimately transformed Jodeci’s image and coined the type of bad-boy aesthetic that would serve as a formula for artists to come. Hylton was then awarded more opportunities with Mary J. Blige and Lil Kim. While Hylton always had a vision in mind, she met the first ladies of hip-hop at their own level, playing up their tomboy-ish charm or sexuality but always incorporating elements of high fashion and femininity. Lil Kim’s iconic monochromatic wigs and styling in the 1996 music video for “Crush On You” is still mimicked on the red carpet and in major fashion shoots today.

April Walker was also one of the first entrepreneurs in the hip-hop and fashion landscape. During the genesis of the genre’s movement, it was still intimidating for women who were trying to find a place in the industry. Walker often masked her gender in the early days of her career so as not to interfere with her menswear business. Nevertheless, Walker’s innovative custom designs influenced the urban market. In the late ‘80s, she opened her first custom clothing shop called Fashion in Effect. Three years later, she founded her own clothing label called Walker Wear. Her trailblazing work eventually appeared on some of the most prolific artists and athletes including Tupac, Notorious B.I.G, LL Cool J, and Jay-Z.

The Remix: Hip Hop x Fashion also dedicates a segment to spotlighting fashion’s male contributors Dapper Dan and Kerby Jean-Raymond, whose cutting-edge and radical designs exhibited the practice as a form of art. The additional narratives round out an enlightening history lesson that celebrates both female and black voices of hip-hop’s new renaissance that, at times, have been silenced or overshadowed by mainstream markets within the industry.

However, in completing, or at least adding on to fashion’s extensive history and evolution, The Remix also initiates a dialogue about the potential need for a movement that focuses on the unsung heroes of hip-hop generations who have paved the way. The documentary proposes a movement in the same vein of Time’s Up, except it suggests a need to say enough to the erasure of hip-hop’s grave influence on viral trends and the industry’s exclusivity in the fashion industry that prohibits women and people of color from participating in major marketing and production deals.

Yes, progress has been made. To coincide with the film’s premiere, Misa Hylton was announced as a new brand partner for MCM. The business deal follows Dapper Dan’s partnership with Gucci, which came about after the high-end label was accused of copying his iconic ‘80s streetwear designs. Even so, this sort of recognition was only achieved nearly decades after their first imprints were made. The documentary was the start of a larger conversation, and as marginalized communities continue to make their concerns heard and reclaim attributes of their culture that have been integrated into mainstream markets, the obvious next move should be to rally, educate, and forge new spaces at the table for these voices to shine.

Michael Grecco
Michael Grecco

Poetry In Motion: The Director, John Singleton

Simi Valley, Calif. — April 29, 1992

Today an all-white jury in this predominantly white community found a group of police officers charged in the beating of Rodney King innocent. As the old folks would say, it is the Day of Reckoning. Generation after generation of African Americans in Los Angeles had grown up saying don’t trust the police, and, finally, the videotape of King’s beating showed millions outside the hoods just what they’d been talking about. President Bush would later declare on prime-time television that he found the verdict “hard to understand.” Whether or not the system failed, things certainly look that way.

Hard thoughts run through John Singleton’s mind as he hears the verdict on the radio in his Pathfinder all-terrain vehicle. He’s driving to the set of his new Columbia Pictures film, Poetic Justice. Singleton, the 24-year-old director of last summer’s explosive, money-making Boyz N the Hood, is livid. Impulsively, he decides to drive directly to the courthouse. With him is his assistant, a 6’7” man named Shorty, who used to work for Tone-Lôc and was hired to keep Singleton insulated from the masses that besiege him during a shoot.

On the courthouse steps, Singleton and Shorty are immediately pressed by newspaper and television reporters barking questions. In the quiet, steady voice he adopts to make a point, Singleton tells them: “The judicial system feels no responsibility to black people—never has, never will. We have too many lawyers who don’t practice true law. They had a chance to prove the system works and they messed it up.” His piece said, he heads for the Pathfinder.

Back on the set, everyone tries to carry on business as usual. But the King verdict has turned Los Angeles into a tinderbox, and film crews are not immune. Some crew members say they feel there’s a schism between whites and blacks on the set, though there are no overt incidents. The blacks are visibly angry, the whites either silent or apologetic. The racial split on this crew is about fifty-fifty, unusually integrated for a big-studio production. But holdovers from Boyz, whose crew was almost entirely black, feel the added white presence.

It doesn’t help that, on a street only yards away from the set boundary, a dozen police patrol in full riot gear. It’s almost as if they think Singleton might lead a riot, then and there.

The first shot goes up. The scene is set in an old-fashioned open-air drive-in theater. Because the initial shot is panoramic and doesn’t involve any of the actors, most of the crew, including Singleton, aren’t directly involved. They spend the time crowded around Singleton, who’s sitting in his director’s chair holding a small television on his lap. The two dramas unfold concurrently—one starring Janet Jackson, the other starring the angry throngs of Los Angeles. On the small television, the riot looks surreal, a Hollywood concoction of burning buildings, cars on fire, helicopters circling and people in the streets.

All three days shooting continues in Simi Valley as the riots rage on. Although the physical violence never reaches this suburban area, other kinds of violence do. The whole time, crew members alternate between watching the news and the scene being filmed. By the weekend, the worst of the riots have passed, but upon returning home, many of the cast and crew find that their neighborhoods have been hit hard. Singleton’s own neighborhood of Baldwin Hills, a pleasant middle- and upper-middle-class black area, was only brushed by the violence. It takes days for the blunt anger to dull and the miasma to lift. To many on the set, the whole idea of making a movie amidst all the destruction of property and spirit seems an aberration.

But, like everyone else in Los Angeles, the cast and crew must get back to work.

 

Flashback

John Singleton sold Boyz N the Hood shortly after graduating from the University of Southern California’s film school. Because of its relatively minuscule $5.7-million budget, it generated the most pure profit of any film last year. Boyz was straight-up family drama—with the twist that it was set in the hellish epicenter of South Central Los Angeles. Its sleeper success started a tsunami brewing, one that Roger Ebert promptly dubbed the black new wave. To Hollywood, it proved there was a new way to sell pictures. And it earned Singleton all of the town’s most valued perks, including creative freedom, numerous ducats, and representation by Hollywood’s most powerful agency, CAA. It also created for his second picture the kind of expectations that can only be called unrealistic.

Poetic Justice is the story of a young black woman named Justice who has known more than her fair share of tragedy. She writes poetry, hence the movie’s title. Through a blind date and a crazy road trip, the winsome poet is thrown together with Lucky, an around-the-way boy who teaches her a thing or two about men. But make no mistakes, Justice couldn’t have been directed by John Hughes. It is populated by black women you know and love: mamas, aunts, and grandmas; best friends and sisters; rappers and chit chats, divas and hootchies. After the male-heavy Boyz, Singleton decided to focus on women’s stories this time around.

Even before casting began, Singleton and casting director Robi Reed were besieged by black actresses asking to read for parts — from the famous (Robin Givens, Lisa Bonet) to the vaguely familiar (Jada Pinkett from A Different World) to the unknown. It has been said that sexism is a bigger monster than racism in Hollywood. For black actresses, who must deal with both, meaty roles that move beyond simple stereotypes (hooker, welfare mother) are few and far between. In the end, the lead went to pop singer Janet Jackson. She did not supply her own poems, however—they were penned by Dr. Maya Angelou.

Jackson isn’t new to acting, of course. As a child and teenager, she appeared on such television shows as Good Times, Diff’rent Strokes and Fame. Understandably, there were doubts that the Encino-bred Jackson could play a girl from South Central. But Jackson, sporting the de rigeur Fendi bag and Nefertiti-like braids, went to town in the screen test. The head honchos at Columbia were duly convinced.

In the movie, Jackson is teamed with another musician, rapper Tupac Shakur. On a recent solo pin from Digital Underground, Shakur landed a smooth one-two earlier this year with a hit movie, Juice, and a boomblasting debut album, 2pacalypse Now. Ice Cube, for whom Singleton wrote the role of Lucky, turned it down because he was “too busy.” Ultimately, Shakur and Singleton made a fine match. The scene in his video “Brenda’s Got a Baby,” in which Shakur’s seen holding an infant, reminded many of Singleton’s point in Boyz that the black man must be a real father to his children.

Poetic Justice also features Boyz co-stars Tyra Ferrell, Baha Jackson, and Regina King. Roger Smith (Do the Right Thing, Deep Cover) gets a lot of laughs—at singer and co-star Keith Washington’s expense. It’s a very musical cast that also includes rappers Q-Tip from A Tribe Called Quest, Tone Lôc, Dina D., Miki Howard, and a cameo by rapper Nefertiti. Singleton insists that the musicians were the best actors that auditioned, (Likewise, music videos have become a stage for many would-be actors.) He’s also confident that this movie will be better than his first because “it has rhythms—ups and downs, drama and humor, like a good song.”

 

Los Angeles — Spring 1992

The song begins. It’s the first day of principal photography, and, because the crew hasn’t become comfortable with one another yet, tension hangs in the air. Everything is brand-new, including the director’s chair. The logo on the back of the cast’s and crew’s chairs reads: POETIC JUSTICE: BACK TO THE HOOD. Singleton is dressed in his usual B-boy uniform of T-shirt, baggy jeans and baseball cap, a Malcolm X pendant dangling from his neck.

We’re in a predominantly black Los Angeles community, near where many of the scenes in Boyz were shot. It’s a street scene: Lucky is driving up the street to visit somebody he knows in the neighborhood, and on the way he runs into a few old friends. While that encounter unfolds in the street, non-actor neighbors peer out of their windows and around the corners of buildings, out of range of the cameras.

The street is full of cars and people. But it’s hard to tell which are the studio cars, which people are actors, and which live in the area. In some circles in Hollywood, fantasy is out and reality is in. Particularly African-American reality. Singleton knows his strengths: every hour or so, he says to whoever wants to listen, “This is it, this is the real shit.”

As a practical matter, the experience of shooting Boyz N the Hood made Singleton a stronger filmmaker. He admits, “With Boyz, I didn’t know how to direct a movie. I just went with my feelings. Somehow, it came out right. I was really intense in film school, a lot more intense than I am now. Whenever someone foils a person’s ability to be creative, they make that person dangerous. A lot of people should be glad I’m making movies. I could be out somewhere robbing cars.”

 

Culver City — Later

Singleton drives onto the Sony Pictures lot, blasting Leaders of the New School on his sound system. He is happy because Boyz is up for two big Academy Awards—Best Original Screenplay and Best Director. He is the youngest person ever to be so honored.

As Singleton approaches the lot’s gate, two young brothers guarding it shout, “Whaddup?” They give him dap for the nominations, obviously proud, even a little in awe of him. Singleton thanks them, shaking their hands.

“These are the people I make movies for,” he says, driving on, “the regular brother and sister on the street.”

Many expected the writing nomination, but best-director is a surprise. With it come two firsts. Not only is Singleton the youngest director ever nominated (Orson Welles was 25 when he was nominated for Citizen Kane), but he is also the first African-American director to be recognized by the Academy.

The latter is a fact that makes him both proud and uneasy. He says, “It’s all political. Spike should have got it first. If not for School Daze, then for Do the Right Thing." Spike Lee and Singleton have a close friendship, with Lee functioning as a mentor to the younger filmmaker.

Lee is many things, but he is not a darling of the movie industry. He lives in Brooklyn and doesn't play on Hollywood's social lots; he's a no-show at industry parties and refuses to join the Directors Guild. On the other hand, Singleton is Los Angeles born and bred. Although he won't win an Oscar this year, the industry likes the USC grad. If nothing else, they like the fact that he made a movie for $5.7 million that took in ten times that much at the box office. Politics, racism, and class struggle go over a lot of these people's heads. Money does not.

 

Los Angeles — One Week Later

The cast and crew have moved to a different location, a residential block in a more upscale neighborhood. This neighborhood is also predominantly black, but it has bigger houses, with pretty gardens and lavish, rolling lawns around back. About fifty people, cast and crew, stand disconsolately inside and around a comfortable-looking house, doing nothing, burning up studio dollars and valuable production moments. It’s a couple of hours after lunch, and Singleton is sitting outside, quietly fuming.

The trouble is, an important video segment hasn’t arrived as scheduled. Today’s scene can’t be shot without it. It’s a scene in which Justice sits in the living room of her home watching television; the missing segment contained the images that were supposed to be played back on the television. Production assistants point at one another, saying, “I thought you were supposed to bring it,” and, “Like hell I was.” Because of the timing and location, there’s nothing else that can be done until the tape shows.

Singleton is characteristically even-tempered. Sanguinely, he says, “It should’ve set us back an hour, but it’s taking most of the afternoon.”

 

While many directors habitually rant and rave, Singleton has never been known to blow up. He admits to getting frustrated and says he often wants to vent. But he doesn’t believe overt anger has ever made something happen more quickly on a set.

For some reason, the delay has raised the tension level to its highest pitch yet. It’s still relatively early in shooting, and the crew has yet to settle in. Everybody looks uncomfortable. Trying to cope, Singleton locates a box. He puts on Rick James’ “Super Freak” at block-party decibel level. A few of the crew members start dancing. Singleton says, “I should have thought of this sooner. Play some music when things are getting tense. We used to do this all the time on Boyz.” The earlier film was shot in six furious weeks; the box was out a lot.

The Poetic Justice shoot must be going smoothly, because he hasn’t had to pull out Rick James until today.

 

Los Angeles — The Next Day

A 12-year-old girl visits the set with her mom and two brothers in tow. She wears a key on one of her hoop earrings and a “Rhythm Nation World Tour” T-shirt. Looking around anxiously, she explains that she is “Janet Jackson’s biggest fan.” Her little brother pipes in, “You should see her room. Janet Jackson everything.”

The girl explains that she met Singleton last year when he visited her elementary school. When she heard Jackson was co-starring in Singleton’s new film, she wrote him a letter asking to meet her. “John liked the letter and invited me to the set,” she says. The girl keeps one eye cocked, looking for Jackson at all times. She spots Jackson’s chair and squeals, “Oooooo. She’s here. This is her chair.” Like Goldilocks in the Three Bears’ house, the girl and her two brothers take turns sitting in Jackson’s chair.

Singleton comes out and greets the family as respectfully as he would any studio vice president. Then Jackson comes out to meet her fan, trailing two bodyguards who try to stay unobtrusive. She looks like any of the very pretty black women on set, the sort of girl who’s always told she should be a model or an actress. Face to face, and not projected larger-than-life on a video screen or dancing around a stadium stage, you realize that she’s a real person. It’s oddly comforting and reassuring.

Although not very tall, Jackson has an almost regal grace and posture. Perhaps the most-avoided subject on the set is the fact that she’s the youngest member of America’s First Family of Soul. Clearly, to this little girl, meeting Jackson is like meeting the Queen. After burbling a few compliments, the girl and her family is shuttled offset so that the actress and director can continue. The meeting is a rarity; the schedule is so tight that every interruption, be it from fans or press or studio heads, takes away precious minutes.

 

Los Angeles — Two  Weeks Later

A month into shooting, the barrage of visitors continues: press, industry, and financial-types, hangers-on and hopefuls, most of them gunning for Singleton. The array of suits constantly dogging him includes his legitimate Sony colleagues, as well as the enemy—writers and producers who bluff their way onto the set and try to woo Singleton with big talk and outrageous promises.

So, the two white men in suits standing near the camera truck could be anybody. They’re talking to another white guy, a member of the camera crew. The suits, who obviously haven’t read the Poetic Justice script, ask him what the movie is about. “It’s a love story,” the camera guy says. The suits pause.

“So, it’s a nice story?” one of them asks.

“Did you see Boyz N the Hood?” the camera guy says, looking at them dubiously.

“No.” The suit shakes his head. “But I saw New Jack City.”

It’s a minor moment, but it makes you think. There will always be those who throw Singleton’s work into that big grab bag called Films About Black Folks. Those who will never be able to tell the difference between Superfly and Lillies of the Field.

 

Baldwin Hills — Two Weeks Later

On location in a Baldwin Hills hair salon, Singleton is reading Rising Sun by Michael Crichton between takes. A fictional diatribe against a perceived Japanese threat to our way of life, the book is being made into a film—a major production—starring Wesley Snipes and Sean Connery. So Singleton is especially curious about this novel, though he is always working his way through one book or another. That is, when he isn’t playing Lynx, a hand-held video game system. Either way, he has the ability to concentrate on the book or game despite the bustle of activity surrounding him.

The mood on set is light. It usually is while shooting scenes in the hair salon, where Justice works. They are typical on-the-job comic riffs, like sitcom set pieces—Cheers meets the ghetto. Shampoo for afros. Today’s scenes strike the giddy crew, at least, as the film’s funniest so far.

Singleton looks up from his book and shouts, “Action!” Jackson and Tyra Ferrell cut up, almost losing their self-control in a maelstrom of giggles. Their timing is right-on, but after film stops rolling, Peter Collister, the director of photography, says that the shot was no good because one of the screens used for lighting purposes shows in the shot.

“Maybe it will just show a little bit,” Singleton says, hopefully.

Don Wilkerson, unit production manager and first assistant director, shakes his head. “John, at a drive-in, that screen will look a block long.”

Singleton looks annoyed. “But the performance was so good. It gets no better. Damn, I hate when this happens.”

Seizing an opportunity to nag, Collister says, “Now if we were on a soundstage….”

Singleton just smiles at him, acknowledging the point. He fought for location shooting, even though Hollywood lots make work much easier. Defiantly, Singleton says, “I didn’t want to be on a soundstage. It’s too artificial. I wanted to be on location. With my people.” To emphasize his point, he turns and hugs the person standing next to him. He does this a lot.

The screen is cleared and the picture’s up again. Singleton whispers directions to the actors between shots.

After one good take, he yells from his chair, “Now that was perfect. Let’s do it again.”

The cast and crew groan. They’ve heard the line before. And they’ve also heard what comes next: “I love you and I love myself. Action!”

 

* This article originally appeared in a 1992 issue of VIBE Magazine.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Photographer Michael Grecco wrote a passage reflecting on John Singleton's passing. Read below:

Monday was a sad day knowing that great American artist John Singleton passed away. John was a truly extraordinary creative artist, and in his memory, I wanted to share a special moment we had many years ago.

I had the privilege of photographing John in 1992, in a shoot that marked my career transition from photojournalist to an artistic portrait photographer. On a personal level, John has come to represent this final switch from covering events to developing my own vision.

At the time of our memorable shoot, I had spent five years in L.A. working for People Magazine. Moving from the Boston Herald on an invitation to be one of their regular shooters was hard for me. I loved the storytelling aspect of being a news photographer but wanted to explore my personal vision as an editorial and commercial photographer. This was uncharted territory. Little did I know John Singleton would help me take the first steps in this direction.

Prior to the Singleton shoot, I had just purchased the Holga camera to experiment with. The Holga was a plastic camera with plastic lenses that took artistically slightly soft images. It also gave me the ability to use my strobes (flash) outdoors.

On that early spring day in March, I picked John up and he suggested that we go to South Central for a location. I didn’t know that area at all, but I figured the legendary Watch Tower was a good symbol of the neighborhood, and so that’s where we went. I pulled the Holga camera out for the first time. John truly understood how to collaborate and make the elements of the photograph tell a story. During our shoot, he was a true creative partner, contributing his ideas, patience, and intellect.

The experience and resulting portrait were unfamiliar in a new and tantalizing way. With John’s help on that day in 1992, I had broken ground into new photographic territory. Since then, I have moved my career into a more creative and stylized direction of portraits, capturing celebrities all around the world. Thank you John, for taking that first step with me. I will miss your achievement and contribution to this world.

Photo-Credit-Jonathan-Mannion-SHAGGY-3-1556203006
Jonathan Mannion

Shaggy Gets Real: The Legend Talks New Album, Life Lessons And The State Of Reggae

While he recently garnered his second Grammy Award for 44/876 (his joint album with Sting), Shaggy is ready to return to the music scene solo with his 12th album, Wah Gwaan?!. The aforementioned LP is the reggae superstar’s first unaccompanied project in six years, and–as he details to VIBE–it’s one of the most personal albums of his nearly 30-year career.

“I got to a space where I almost started to be a little insecure, because your age is up there, and people around you are like 'oh, you're not as cool anymore,'” the 50-year-old says of his upcoming project, which is slated to drop May 10. “You get to a point where a lot of it isn't really working, and you're saying 'maybe I should really just get back to me.' My label rep said something to me: ‘Why don't you try betting on yourself for a bit?' As simple as it might sound. I sat down, and I decided to write.”

The Jamaican-born and bred musician’s hit “Oh Carolina” made waves in 1993, and he’s kept the good vibrations going ever since. Shaggy has sold 40 million units to date and has won two Grammy Awards out of six nominations. His fifth studio-album Hot Shot catapulted to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in 2000. Two songs from the latter, “It Wasn’t Me” and “Angel,” hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart. He’s also one of the top three streamed reggae artists on Spotify, with 710 million streams. Shaggy wanted his latest body of work to be a culmination of his professional and personal experiences.

“There was a lot that happened in my life, especially within the last year,” he explains. “A lot of relationships severed, a lot of sh*t that made me like, ‘What do I do from here? Do I sit down and talk about 'bangin' on the bathroom floor' again?’ A lot has changed since then, so that's what I wanted to do. I'm really, really happy with the outcome of [the album], I really, really like it.”

"I spread knowledge as much as I can. I surround myself with people that are smarter than me, because I wanna be a sponge. I say, 'if you're the smartest guy in the room, then you're in the wrong room.'”

Shaggy details that Wah Gwaan?! is “12 songs of eargasmic pleasure,” all of which invoke a different vibe for the listener. Those who are looking for feel-good riddims needn’t look further than the radio-friendly “You” featuring pop newcomer Alexander Stewart and the energetic “Money Up” with an assist from Noah Powa. The album also finds Shaggy at his most vulnerable with songs such as the honest and relatable “Live,” as well as “Praise,” the sonic equivalent of a happy-go-lucky day at the beach.

The LP features artists Nicky Jam, singer-songwriter Stacy Barthe and dancehall artist Shenseea. Shaggy notes that he focuses on collaborating with lesser-known artists in order to help cultivate their own budding careers.

“If you look at the patterns of what we've done over the years, like with ‘It Wasn't Me,’ that was with Rikrok. He was a writer that became an artist because he put in work on that song,” he says. “‘Angel’ was Rayvon, and even recently with ‘I Need Your Love,’ we had Mohombi and Faydee, [who] are not really big stars. I think that making good records boils down to chemistry... If you're just going for that hot guy, it might not connect. So it's a little riskier [with lesser-known artists], but in my experience, when you do catch one like that, they're massive. I go for the integrity of the song more so than the celebrity factor of it.”

Similarly, he worked with a “young,” “hungry” and seemingly-unknown Cardi B on the remix of his 2015 track “Boom Boom,” which was pulled due to issues between the parties involved.

“I'd rather pull the damn record than go through all of that sh*t. [Cardi] had something about her that was dope, and she sounded great on the track,” he recalls, noting that the “uncomfortable” moment is now water under the bridge. “I saw her a couple of times [afterwards], I just saw her at the Grammys again, so it was cool. She's amazing.”

While the ride to music superstardom has not been easy, “Mr. Boombastic” has persevered with his talent, vivacious personality, sense of humor and sticktuitive nature marvellously intact. He also maintains an admirable poise and discipline, which he credits to his four years as a Marine. In fact, he went AWOL weekly during the early years of his career, driving from Swoop Circle on North Carolina’s Parris Island to New York to make music. He notes that he recorded “Big Up” while wearing his military uniform during the ‘90s.

Shaggy’s personal history has ultimately shaped his growth, longevity and how he approaches the music industry. What lights a fire under the artist is the notion carried by some that he “can’t” be successful in an ever-changing industry that tends to find difficulties working with the unknown. The odds were against him, but he continued to use their doubts as a motivating factor.

“My friend [producer and writer] Dave ‘Rude Boy’ Kelly said 'why is it that you gotta go to rock bottom before you f**kin' start rising?' And I said, ‘rock bottom is when I see the true people around me,’” he says in reference to his early days as a musician, when reggae wasn’t as widely accepted as it is today. “I’m in a genre that is not popular. I am in a genre that is not taken seriously, and I'm trying to break through a barrier to become that.”

“I found myself in rooms with people that—because I have a strong Jamaican accent—they'd be on their devices,” he continues. “Especially my manager Robert, who had a very thick accent. But [at the time], they'd be in the room and they'd just be talking to each other [through pagers]. I knew this afterwards, because a lot of them got fired. They’d say things like 'yeah, you can put him back on the Banana Boat.’ These were things that were being said constantly.”

Despite the beliefs of music’s gatekeepers, Shaggy not only became a lauded musical act, but he continued to grow and learn from others. This theme is explored in Wah Gwaan’s “Wrong Room,” a standout from the LP, and one of his most raw songs. The retrospective track features the musician discussing lessons learned both in his youth and throughout adulthood. An accompanying choir paired with bass-heavy production helps the track soar to higher, more triumphant heights.

“Some people have sight, but I got vision,” he sings. “At times I move like a politician. I try my best to form coalitions…”

“One thing about life, there's never a moment that you're not learning,” he smiles. “You keep learning and you keep finding things. If I knew what I knew then, I'd be a different person now, definitely. I spread knowledge as much as I can. I surround myself with people that are smarter than me, because I wanna be a sponge. I say, 'if you're the smartest guy in the room, then you're in the wrong room.'”

He details that the song also pertains to the relationship he has with his mother. Although she is alive, he does not speak to her, and has “no desire to.” Despite their issues, however, Shaggy thanks her for providing him with the intellect to make it this far in life and in his career.

“I was never born with a golden spoon, and I never really liked going to school,” he says in “Wrong Room,” “but you should know mama never raised no fool.”

“Everybody's born different, everybody's mind is different, everybody deals with things different, and some people, it might not work well with them,” he says of his issues with his mother. While he isn’t explicit with his details, the only child hints that he was subjected to physical and emotional abuse growing up. However, he also attests her behavior to her stern Jamaican ways. “Some people are strong enough to go through that, and be like 'Hey, I've overcome it.’ I don't have a great relationship with my father, either. I take care of both of them, but I just don't see where they fit into my life…”

“...I might not be educated because my parents never had money to send me to college to get a higher education, but mama didn't raise no fool,” he continues. “I never take that for granted, I have gratitude, I'm full of gratitude, I live life with gratitude. It is my duty to go back to all the people that [are] my family...to make sure they're okay. In the same, what I had to learn, also, was how to put me first. [“Wrong Room”] is very personal to me in that sense.”

Shaggy’s longevity is no surprise, especially considering the influx of reggae and dancehall-tinged pop ditties that have dropped in recent years. Mainstream acts such as Justin Bieber, Drake and Ed Sheeran have implemented island-flavored sounds in their tunes to great success, and Caribbean music continues to pull in new admirers and audiences. However, he wishes that the initial cheerful intentions of dancehall were still as prevalent as they once were.

“When I look at most of the songs that are out now from some of the younger crop, when I'm in the dancehall or the club, nobody dances,” Shaggy says of what’s missing from the genre in 2019. “There was another level of dancehall in my early, early days, like when Super Cat did ‘Ghetto Red Hot.’ They were very much still dancehall. The flow was a little different, but people danced to it. Then, when Elephant Man and [those] guys came in, they sang songs about dancing. It's a fun time. When you see them in Jamaica and those songs come on, and people are doing these dances, to me, it's colorful. That's what dancehall is.”

Shaggy says that for a period of time, dancehall carried darker themes and featured lyrics about violence, losing the “festive” essence of what many loved about the genre. However, he praises current reggae artists such as Chronixx, Kabaka Pyramid and Koffee, for their “smooth” tunes reminiscent of artists who came before them. Other than the music that he’s planning on hitting listeners with on Wah Gwaan?!, he says that reggae music today is in good hands.

“I think what makes a good reggae record is soul, you have to have that soulful feel in it, because reggae is something that when you play it, you almost gotta feel it instead of just hearing it,” the legend explains with a smile. “If you don't know how to make it, you just feel it.”

the-intruder-movie-poster the-intruder-movie-poster
Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Director Deon Taylor Talks 'The Intruder' And Normalizing Black Success

Scott and Annie Russell are ready to say goodbye to their flashy city life and want to lay some roots in the country. The successful advertising agent (Michael Ealy) and his lifestyle writer wife (Meagan Good) have their sights set on a sprawling home in Napa Valley, and after shelling out the $3.5 million for the property, the Russells begin settling in.

And then things get...weird.

The former homeowner, Charlie (Dennis Quaid) can’t seem to part ways with the property and starts inserting himself into Scott and Annie’s life. Scott is uncomfortable with how taken Charlie is with his wife, and Annie’s half-glass-full mentality pegs Charlie as just an old widower in need of company.

But as time goes on, the Russells learn Charlie’s connection to the home is rooted in lies, deceit, and murder.

Inside Lexington Avenue's Gramercy Park Hotel, Vibe sat with the film's director Deon Taylor. Standing at 6'2", Taylor's athletic build is quickly offset by his boyish smile and rusty, but warm voice. The former pro-basketball player reveals despite the film being a thriller, he and his film-producer wife Roxanne Avent, simply wanted to entertain audiences and also normalize the idea that a black couple could be successful.

VIBE: What I enjoyed most about The Intruder is that it’s a young black couple buying this spacious property. Can you please speak to normalizing that?

Deon Taylor: One of the fun things about the movie for me, while making it, was that when I first read the screenplay it was not written for us.

It was not written for black people?

It was not written for black people at all. It was an all-white cast. I thought this film was the perfect vehicle to slip an African-American couple into. I loved the idea that [Scott] worked in San Francisco, and he was affluent and he could buy a $3.5 million house, and his wife [Annie] was a writer. I just liked that they were real people. It just showed that to be normal. They were just business people and they were successful. I also thought pitting Dennis Quaid against them was really cool too.

Dennis Quaid was ridiculous, and I mean ridiculous in the sense that he did an excellent job at being Charlie. Why did you cast him in this role, and did you know he could go to such lengths?

I didn’t know he could do that. I wrote him a letter to do the movie and he was cast because no one has ever seen him like that. Dennis Quaid has been everyone’s dad. Dennis Quaid has been all American. He’s always good. I just thought, "Man, look at how menacing he is." I wrote him a letter and he was like, "Man, I would love to do that. It sounds really cool." And we started working on the character together and before I knew it the hinges came off. He was crazy. He was incredible.

He was even scary when he smiled. Annie, however, got on my nerves.

Yeah, Annie got on everybody’s nerves.

Were you trying to warn the audience she was going to be as naive as she was by naming her, Annie?

That’s funny as hell.

Seriously, when have you ever known a smart Annie? Isn’t Michael Jackson still asking "Annie are you okay?"

[Laughs] This interview is over. First of all, the movie is supposed to be fun. I made the movie just for entertainment.

I think Dennis represents something and I think the couple represents something. But I think Annie’s character, she was great because she cared. Annie doesn’t see that side of Charlie. He’s a con artist. He’s showing Scott one way and showing her another way. As a matter of fact, in the film, every time the three of them are on screen Scott is the aggressor so Annie doesn’t see that troubling side of Charlie. She’s like, "Oh, he’s a nice guy," but the audience is seeing it all. I think it’s great. Meagan Good plays someone who’s grounded in trying to help people and believes the glass is half full.

I thought the house was gorgeous. What did you like and dislike about it and what did it represent for you?

I thought the house was great. I thought it was a beautiful location. Everything that you’ve seen in the movie is that house. But that house is also 120 years old. A lot of the stuff that’s around it has been there that long. What I loved about it was unique.

What made it so unique?

There was ivy covering the entire house. The extended driveway. The pond in the front. I also loved the fact that stairwell, where their bedroom is, all that stuff is within distance. If you look at the film I’m really shooting one camera at everything. I thought that’s what made it a beautiful location to shoot in.

What was hard for the film was the house is small when you start filming a movie. The hallways are small. The rooms are small. The bathrooms are small. It’s a hundred plus years old, so they didn't make things big then like they do now so it’s hard to shoot in there and move in there. It’s hot. After five weeks you’re like, "I’ve got to get out of here" and then when you walk out you’re still on the property. I thought it was good for [Michael Ealy and Meagan Good] as characters. Dennis Quaid loved it because he was in his habit, so he could really take on the form of the home.

Michael Ealy’s "Scott" takes a measured approach to Dennis Quaid’s role. Why was he written that way?

What we really wanted to put in him was sense. They represent the old and new.

Who represents the old and new?

Dennis Quaid represents the old way because he’s more of the man’s man. He works with his hands. He builds. He hunts. Whereas Michael Ealy’s character is a millennial. He works on his phone and his computer. He gets things done by calling people. We made those two worlds collide. That’s where the clash with Annie came from. She even says it in the movie: "Man, he’s a man’s man and our boys are like city boys."

This move is independent. What does that mean?

That means this movie was financed by a black man and produced by us.

Who’s us?

Roxane Avent, a black female producer produced the film. Directed by me, I’m black, and we own it. Sony came in and did a great deal with us and they’re distributing the film.

Why did you decide to take the independent route?

Every movie I’ve done besides the upcoming Exposure is independent because I was told no so many times I stopped asking. No one hired me. No one gave me a job. Instead of knocking on doors and begging somebody to give me a check I just figured out a way to get my films made, and that’s been the course I’ve been on for 13 years. So it’s a little hard to change the DNA.

Independent is important because you can own it. Ownership is what we need. I’m trying to build a catalog.

