VH1's Annual "Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Mom" - Show
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

T.I. Awards $25,000 Scholarship To College Student In Honor Of His Late Sister

May 7, 2019 - 10:43 am by VIBE Staff

During VH1's annual Dear Mama television special, guest T.I. took the time to honor a pivotal woman in his life by paying it forward to a deserving college student. In memory of his sister Antoinette "Precious Harris" Chapman, the Atlanta native surprised junior college student Tierani Scott with a $25,000 scholarship.

"She was a single mother who worked to make life better for her children and everyone else that she encountered," he said about his late sister. "In the spirit of that, we have partnered with VH1 to award a deserving student a scholarship in my sister's name."

Scott, a student at Philander Smith College, is on track to obtain a sociology degree. T.I. noted that she's also a single mother and hopes "that this scholarship will help her continue on her path to do great things in her future."

In February 2019, Chapman passed away following a car crash. Reports state that she suffered an asthma attack before the incident. T.I. publicly paid tribute to her on Instagram.

In This Story:

Popular

Lil Wayne And Blink-182 To Embark On North America Tour

From the Web

More on Vibe

donald-trump-sits-in-oval-office
Chip Somodevilla

Donald Trump Pardoned A U.S. Soldier Who Killed An Iraqi Prisoner

Donald Trump has pardoned a former U.S. soldier convicted of killing an Iraqi prisoner in 2009, the White House announced Monday.

According to reports, former Army 1st Lt. Michael Behenna was ordered to take the prisoner home, instead, he took the man to a railroad culvert, stripped the victim naked and pointed a gun at him. The Iraqi--a suspected al Qaeda terrorist--is believed to have killed two members of Behenna's platoon.

The Oklahoma native alleged the man took a step toward him and out of fear shot him. Behenna was convicted of unpremeditated murder and paroled in 2014 and was to remain on parole until 2024. However, Trump signed a full pardon for the former soldier.

Originally, a military court sentenced him to 25 years in prison. However, there was a concern by the Army highest appellate court about how the trial handled Behenna's self-defense claim. The Army Clemency and parole board reduced his sentence to 15 years and paroled him as soon as he was eligible.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Behenna demonstrated exemplary behavior while in prison and "in light of these facts, Mr. Behenna is entirely deserving"

Continue Reading
Sandra Bland
Getty Images

Footage From Sandra Bland Filming Her Arrest Has Been Released

In 2015 Sandra Bland, a black woman, was found hanging in a Texas jail cell outside of Houston. Her death spawned reactions, and provoked suspicion around the country due to the fact that it followed a controversial traffic stop. Now four years since her passing footage has been released from Bland's cellphone, documenting the interaction between her and white state trooper, Brian Encinia.

The 39-second clip aired on Monday night on Dallas television station WFAA and reveals Encinia approaching Bland with a stun gun pointed in her direction. Encinia opens 28-year-old Bland's car door, ordering her out and threatening her near the traffic stop by Prairie View A&M University. "Get out of the car! I will light you up! Get out!" Bland follows Encinia's orders but still continues to record. In the following moments Encinia yells at her to get off her phone but Bland responds with, "I'm not on the phone. I have a right to record. This is my property." The video soon ends after the Encinia tells her to put her phone down.

Bland's discovered cellphone footage is news to her family as well as their attorney Cannon Lambert who says he never saw the clip. Lambert claims that he wasn't shown the clip in the evidence given by investigators, however, spokeswoman Katherine Cesigner says that the video was known by all parties involved at the time and stated that "it was unclear what arrangements, if any, were made by the plaintiffs to view the video."

The newly released video can clear up any misconceptions regarding Bland's case and Lambert feels that it "makes it abundantly clear there was nothing she was doing in that car that put him at risk at all."

Continue Reading
Q85: A Musical Celebration For Quincy Jones
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Dave Chappelle To Be Awarded The Mark Twain Prize For American Humor

On October 27, Dave Chappelle will attach a new honor to his repertoire. The famed entertainer will receive the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor during the event's 22nd proceedings at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. For his "trademark wit and sharp, irreverent social commentary [that] explores race, popular culture, sex, drugs, politics, and fame," the organization deemed Chappelle fit for this event.

In a press statement, Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter described Chappelle as the perfect definition of what the accolade stands for. “Dave is the embodiment of Mark Twain’s observation that ‘against the assault of humor, nothing can stand.’ For three decades, Dave has challenged us to see hot-button issues from his entirely original yet relatable perspective," Rutter said. "Dave is a hometown hero here in Washington, D.C., where he grew up. We’re so looking forward to welcoming him back home.”

In recent times, Chappelle has racked up a string of trophies including two Grammy awards for his Netflix comedy specials. Previous Mark Twain winners include Eddie Murphy, Bill Murray, Richard Pryor, Whoopi Goldberg, and Tina Fey.

The event is set to air on PBS on Jan. 6, 2020 at 9 p.m. EST.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music News

1d ago

Lil Wayne And Blink-182 To Embark On North America Tour

Movies & TV

1d ago

Ice Cube Sets Goal For 'Last Friday' Release Date

Features

3d ago

TLC's Chilli On National Concert Week And Why Bruno Mars Leads Her Collab Wishlist