T.I. Awards $25,000 Scholarship To College Student In Honor Of His Late Sister

During VH1's annual Dear Mama television special, guest T.I. took the time to honor a pivotal woman in his life by paying it forward to a deserving college student. In memory of his sister Antoinette "Precious Harris" Chapman, the Atlanta native surprised junior college student Tierani Scott with a $25,000 scholarship.

"She was a single mother who worked to make life better for her children and everyone else that she encountered," he said about his late sister. "In the spirit of that, we have partnered with VH1 to award a deserving student a scholarship in my sister's name."

Scott, a student at Philander Smith College, is on track to obtain a sociology degree. T.I. noted that she's also a single mother and hopes "that this scholarship will help her continue on her path to do great things in her future."

In February 2019, Chapman passed away following a car crash. Reports state that she suffered an asthma attack before the incident. T.I. publicly paid tribute to her on Instagram.