Tidal To Host Listening Party For Prince's Posthumous 'Originals' LP

Jay-Z's Tidal is gearing up to host a listening party for Prince's forthcoming LP, Originals. While the official event will be held in Los Angeles, the streaming platform will also extend the celebration to major cities around the U.S. as well as other countries around the globe.

Originals will reportedly consist of 15 tracks, which Jay-Z curated alongside Troy Carter. Fourteen of the tracks on the posthumous project will be unreleased recordings from the late musician as well as the original versions of songs Prince wrote for other artists, such as Sheila E.’s “The Glamorous Life" and Kenny Rogers’ “You’re My Life." The LP also features Prince's version of "Nothing Compares 2 U," which the estate released as a single in 2018.

"Prince led the way, for artistic freedom, for ownership," Jay-Z said in a statement. "He’s one of the bravest people I can think of in the industry. He trusted us, not just me, but Tidal, to continue his fight. Trying to help further that legacy through his music is both an honor we couldn’t pass up as an organization dedicated to empowering artists. This gives his true fans that peak behind the curtain."

Prince and Tidal previously partnered for a series of exclusive releases in 2015, including the albums Hit n Run Phase One and Hit n Run Phase Two. Originals is due out on June 7. The first listening party will take place on June 6 in LA, followed by other events in Spain, Poland, and Brazil.