Tiffany Haddish To Host 'Kids Say The Darndest Things'

Tiffany Haddish may currently be prepping for the release of her Netflix special later this year, but she still managed to become the host of the revived show, Kids Say the Darndest Things. According to Variety, Haddish will also serve as executive producer for the ABC series. The network will debut the former CBS series this fall.

Kids Say the Darndest Things will feature Haddish interacting with children in a variety of different and amusing segments. In a statement from ABC, the segments will include “‘Kids Rule,’ in which kids explain to Tiffany the rules for everything from sportsmanship to dating; ‘Love Talk,’ where Tiffany seeks advice on her love life; ‘Best Carpool Ever,’ with Tiffany taking on carpool duty with a minivan full of kids; ‘Granny Tiff,’ when Tiffany, in prosthetics and dressed up as an older woman, receives technology advice from the kids; and more.”

The revived series will film in front of a live studio audience and will include the in-studio segments previously mentioned and parts filmed around the country. The revival of the show, previously hosted by the disgraced Bill Cosby from 1998-2000, was announced by ABC entertainment president, Karey Burke.

"When I was dreaming of stars I wanted to bring to ABC, Tiffany Haddish was top of my list. Tiffany starring in and producing this iconic series is everything I hoped for," Burke said in her announcement.

Haddish is just as eager to be a part of the project. “I’m excited to hear what kids have to say these days because I can’t understand what they are saying on social media,” Haddish said. “They’re using too many abbreviations!”