Tiffany Haddish Will Hold 'Make Up Show' In Miami After Ridiculed New Year's Eve Set

Tiffany Haddish made headlines earlier this year for performing a widely-panned comedy set during her 'She Ready' Tour. The Last O.G.'s leading lady started 2019 on the wrong foot after reportedly forgetting her jokes during her Miami show on New Year's Eve.

Haddish said that her cringe-worthy set was due to "burn out" and "partying," and she's attempting to make things right with the disappointed fans in attendance.

"I’m doing a free make up show in Miami on JUNE 20th for people who were not happy with my New Year’s Eve show," Haddish wrote on Twitter on Friday (May 10). "You will be receiving an email shortly from AEG, so make sure to claim your tickets by next Monday night because these tickets are first come, first serve."

"See, your brain is an interesting thing when it don’t get the proper amount of rest," she told TMZ of the performance shortly after making headlines. "You gotta understand, I’ve worked almost every day last year...Lesson learned, but also, it was a blessing because so many people… so many really dope comedians, they all supported me and reached out… I got all these great phone calls, I’mma try my best for it to not happen again, but it might!”

Hopefully her fans are forgiving and will give her another chance to get it right.