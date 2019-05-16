Tomi Lahren Slams Alabama's Abortion Law

Across the nation, several states have passed laws either banning abortions or making it illegal for a woman to have an abortion at six-week, or eight-weeks as seen in Missouri. The strict laws, mostly passed by Republican men (and in Alabama's, case signed into effect by a female Gov. Kay Ivey) have deepened the divide on the hot-button issue, and aim to overturn the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court Roe vs. Wade ruling.

Thursday afternoon (May 16) Tomi Lahren took to social media to offer her take on the restrive abortion laws and bans taking place across the country, and surprisingly the conservative host offered a liberal take.

I will be attacked by fellow conservatives for saying this but so be it, this Alabama abortion ban is too restrictive. It doesn’t save life, it simply forces women into more dangerous methods, other states or countries. You don’t encourage life via blanket government mandate! — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 16, 2019

Lahren's tweet merited a collective digital eyebrow raise and caused her to trend, with naysayers.

*see’s tomi lahren is trending*

me: ah she mustve said some dumb shit again Tomi Lahren: actually this abortion law is terrible All of twitter: pic.twitter.com/o8kUAZ3aQa — 😈🇵🇷 (@JUL2523) May 16, 2019

yo when tomi lahren starts making Points u know americas gone too far https://t.co/B8SAkpmCpl — elle (@lostinelle) May 16, 2019

tomi lahren finally said something smart omg pic.twitter.com/BW9Uat6cP5 — ً (@needyychanel) May 16, 2019

The end of days is near... I have *agreed* with a Tomi Lahren tweet. #AbortionIsAWomansRight https://t.co/5pkY2MguXr — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 16, 2019

Yet, despite her speaking out against Alabama or the other restrictive abortion laws, some took to Twitter to remind others that Lahren's views haven't changed just because she doesn't abortion laws.