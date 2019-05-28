Trae Tha Truth Pays Graduation Fees For High School Seniors In Houston

With graduation season underway, Trae Tha Truth is using his resources to assists numerous students scheduled to receive their high school diplomas this year. Last week, the Texas native took to social media to announce that he would be covering the graduation dues for at least 13 seniors at Houston’s Booker T. Washington High School.

“I’m headed to Booker T. Washington [High School],” Trae said in an Instagram video explaining that he learned that several students were in need of financial assistance. “I believe it’s either 13 or 15 students who [are] not allowed to graduate because they don’t have caps and gowns. That’s something new to me, I think people are supposed to be able to graduate regardless, but the fact is they can’t, so I’m [going to] pop up and surprises them, take care of them. Make sure they walk across that stage.”

In a follow-up video, Trae clarified that the school's principal assured him that the students weren’t actually barred from graduation. Still, taking care of their outstanding paid for their graduation uniforms and serves as another act of kindness from Trae and his Relief Gang, which has helped countless Texas residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and recent flooding in the area.

“It was a beautiful thing to see a smile on their faces and take the stress away,” he said of the high schoolers that they were able to help.

Trae’s latest charitable effort has since expanded to Houston’s North Forest High School, and the “FrFr” rapper has every intention of helping other students in need.

See more below.