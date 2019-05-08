Trae The Truth Leads Rescue Efforts For Houston Flood Victims

Trae The Truth cares deeply about his hometown and the people living there. The rapper is reportedly leading rescue missions to help residents that were afflicted by the recent floods in the Houston, TX area, ABC 13 reports.

According to the local news outlet, Trae helped transport a number of families and middle school students at Woodbridge Forrest Middle School in Porter, Texas to safety. "We're grabbing the families and transporting them through the areas that have water to get them home," the rapper explained. "They are coming back and forth so we're doing a pick-up and drop off. It's hundreds of student still here. Staff still here and everything."

This is just one of the many efforts Trae has made to help the people in his community. After Hurricane Harvey initially hit in 2017, Trae hopped in a boat and rode around in an effort to rescue as many victims as he and his team could.

In addition to hurricane and flood relief, the rapper has also launched a number of charity campaigns and scholarship funds to support young children and families in need.