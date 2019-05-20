Travis Scott Donates Merch Sales To Planned Parenthood

Many celebrities are taking a stand amid Alabama's HB 314 law, which restricts doctors from performing abortion procedures within state lines. During the 2019 Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama on Friday (May 17), Travis Scott decided to donate all of the profits from his concert merch sales to Planned Parenthood.

"I wanna donate my net profits from my merch today to Planned Parenthood," Trav announced midway through his set. Planned Parenthood is a non-profit organization that provides reproductive health care to women, including pregnancy screenings and abortions. "We feel for those in Alabama. I love you all," he added. "I just want everyone to know that love is the strongest thing that we can have...So to anyone out there; man, woman. I wanna dedicate this song to you."

Travis is not the only hip-hop artist that has shared his disapproval of Alabama's abortion law. Offset, Rihanna, Waka Flocka, and Lupe Fiasco also discussed their frustrations on social media. "We should pass a bill that rapist get the death penalty," Waka wrote, while Offset compared the law to a form of slavery.

Check out Travis Scott's full announcement from the Hangout Musical Festival in the video below.