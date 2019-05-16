Trey Songz Causes Fan Meltdown With Cryptic Baby Photo

Trey Songz sent fans into an emotional flurry thanks to a cryptic Instagram post that looks a lot like a baby announcement. The Virginia native shared a photo on Thursday (May 16) of a what appears to be his hand holding an infant’s foot.

Songz, 34, captioned the photo with a blue heart emoji, which was just enough to send his female fans into a tailspin.

One fan posted multiple broken heart emojis under the photo while another wrote, “Wow so you just gonna have a baby by someone else huh? That’s cool.” Another comment under the post read, “you gotta be kidding me.”

On a positive note, Kehlani, Kevin Hart, Sammie, Marlon Wayans, DC Young Fly, as well as Songz's mother and multiple fans and friends left congratulatory comments under the black-and-white image.

Trigga's reported former flame, Lori Harvey, also wrote “happy for you T!!!” underneath the post. Songz apparently shared another baby photo on his Instagram Story that was later deleted.

Check below for some of the hilarious reactions to the “Chi Chi” singer’s baby post.

Trey Songz had a baby by somebody other than me...please respect my privacy at this time 😪 pic.twitter.com/mit7FJoKz3 — Avi 🌻✨ (@DollyAfroAvi) May 16, 2019

*Video of Trey Songz holding a baby emerges* Women on my TL: pic.twitter.com/ocy9CvFIU3 — Heel Turn Haden (@_TheSonOfMars_) May 16, 2019

Women everywhere finding out that Trey Songz actually got a baby pic.twitter.com/A14poQDcZO — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) May 16, 2019

Women logging into twitter to see that Trey Songz got a baby pic.twitter.com/lJAue2YBwV — Kissed By Angels (@AngelsKissed) May 17, 2019

Trey songz got a kid? When was I pregnant? pic.twitter.com/b7g1WyxemY — 🌹 (@aniyaaleigh) May 16, 2019

When I find out I’m not the mother of Trey Songz child.😭 pic.twitter.com/PW0qDmkAYc — Amal (@Amaalcxm) May 16, 2019

Trey Songz really has a child. Congratulations I guess I just- pic.twitter.com/moYW1bvzeA — ∞ (@nobuhleee_) May 16, 2019