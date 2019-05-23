Ahead of David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction return to Netflix (May 31), details about the veteran interviewer’s upcoming conversation with Kanye West has hit the Internet. According to The Daily Beast, the pair discuss mental health, Drake fallout, and his views on Donald Trump.

In 2018, West used various platforms from TMZ to his personal Twitter account to express his controversial and political standing as it relates to his support of Trump. While he caught flack for it, West told Letterman that everyone should have the right to stand tall in their beliefs.

“This is like my thing with Trump—we don’t have to feel the same way, but we have the right to feel what we feel,” he said. The father-of-four also admitted that he’s “never voted in my life,” and that those who cast a ballot for Trump were “treated like enemies of America because that’s what they felt.” He added that “Liberals bully people who are Trump supporters!”

The Daily Beast also reported on West’s address of mental health. Here, he pinpointed how the masses interpreted his statements, inadvertently referring to his viral interview on TMZ. “When you’re bipolar, you have the potential to ramp up and it can take you to a point where you start acting erratic, as TMZ would put it,” he said. West continued to unpack his views on mental health, saying, “If you guys want these crazy ideas and these crazy stages and this crazy music and this crazy way of thinking, there’s a chance it might come from a crazy person."

In an interview with Willie Geist of “Sunday Today,” Letterman said he didn’t know what to expect ahead of his sit-down with the Ye rapper. “I was frightened honestly because I had only met him a couple of times on the show, and I knew that depending on the day, you weren’t quite sure which path you were going to be on,” he said.

Watch a teaser for the series below.