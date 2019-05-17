Tyler The Creator Releases "Earfquake" Video With Tracee Ellis Ross

Tyler, the Creator is back with new music and new visuals for his fans. The Odd Future member released his fifth studio album, Igor, today and dropped a video to accompany his project's leading single, "Earfquake." The look that Tyler serves for his newest visual matches the eccentricity of his appearance on the artwork for his album. In the music video, the 28-year-old sports a platinum blonde bowl cut, braces, dark sunglasses and a powder blue suit for the ultimate "no f**ks given look."

The California native isn't alone in the clip. Black-ish actress, Tracee Ellis Ross, starred alongside him in the talk-show themed music video. The visual opened with Ellis Ross portraying a nerdy, talk show host named Pearl Edwards who was introducing Tyler to the audience. The two had some quick back-and-forth banter, with her asking Tyler to do his best "to not smoke cigarettes or anything that smokes or lights fire." The exchange between the two was the perfect balance of awkward and amusing. Tyler busted into his performance of the song with assisted vocals from Playboi Carti, although the rapper himself was not present in the music video.

Make sure to check out the music video above to see Tyler throw caution to the wind and smoke a cigarette anyways against "Pearl Edwards'" wishes.