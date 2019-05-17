Tyler The Creator Releases "Earfquake" Video With Tracee Ellis Ross

May 17, 2019 - 5:05 pm by Beatriz da Costa

Tyler, the Creator is back with new music and new visuals for his fans. The Odd Future member released his fifth studio album, Igor, today and dropped a video to accompany his project's leading single, "Earfquake." The look that Tyler serves for his newest visual matches the eccentricity of his appearance on the artwork for his album. In the music video, the 28-year-old sports a platinum blonde bowl cut, braces, dark sunglasses and a powder blue suit for the ultimate "no f**ks given look."

The California native isn't alone in the clip. Black-ish actress, Tracee Ellis Ross, starred alongside him in the talk-show themed music video. The visual opened with Ellis Ross portraying a nerdy, talk show host named Pearl Edwards who was introducing Tyler to the audience. The two had some quick back-and-forth banter, with her asking Tyler to do his best "to not smoke cigarettes or anything that smokes or lights fire." The exchange between the two was the perfect balance of awkward and amusing. Tyler busted into his performance of the song with assisted vocals from Playboi Carti, although the rapper himself was not present in the music video.

Make sure to check out the music video above to see Tyler throw caution to the wind and smoke a cigarette anyways against "Pearl Edwards'" wishes.

In This Story:

Popular

Watch Video

Nipsey Hussle Makes Final Appearance In DJ Khaled's "Higher" Video

From the Web

More on Vibe

DJ Khaled And SZA Become Warriors In His "Just Us" Video

Today (May 17) is clearly DJ Khaled's day and he's got a lot to share with the world. Not only did his new album Father of Asahd drop today—once again executive produced by his son, Asahd—but the producer, rapper and hype man turned the release into a surround-sound affair.

In the midst of heading to MTV to share gems about the making of the album, he also spent the day releasing multiple videos. In addition to releasing visuals for "Higher" (Nipsey Hussle's last video appearance) and "Celebrate," featuring Post Malone and Travis Scott, Khaled also shared the flick for "Just Us," featuring SZA.

In the elaborate Joseph Kahn-directed and Dave Kemp-produced video, SZA and Khaled assume the roles of gladiators over a beat that samples OutKast's heralded "Miss Jackson." Upon release, SZA expressed her gratitude for being part of the project.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“ IM SO BLESSED SZA ALL I LNOW IS LOVE” . Thank you to the most inspiring vibrant positive person alive . Love you Khaled . We ARE so blessed . FATHER OF ASHAD OUT NOW ❤️ 🙏🏾

A post shared by SZA (@sza) on May 17, 2019 at 10:57am PDT

Watch "Just Us" up top.

Continue Reading

DJ Khaled, Travis Scott And Post Malone Stop Time In "Celebrate" Video

From the visual storytelling mind of Joseph Kahn, a cinematic video made its way to YouTube on Friday afternoon (May 17). To support DJ Khaled's latest studio output, he debuted the music video for "Celebrate" featuring Travis Scott and Post Malone. With freeze frame after freeze frame, the artists paint a fiery picture of action, fire, and extra-terrestrial moments.

"Celebrate" is featured on DJ Khaled's eleventh studio album, Father of Asahd. The 15-track compilation boasts collaborations with Cardi B and 21 Savage on "Wish Wish," "Freak n You" with Lil Wayne and Gunna, and "Big Boy Talk" featuring Jeezy and Rick Ross.

Recently, Khaled preceded the album's release with the debut of his musical partnership with Nipsey Hussle. The late rapper is featured on "Higher," which was accompanied by a touching visual. Khaled noted that the song's proceeds will go directly to Hussle's two children. The "Racks In The Middle" rapper was fatally shot in Los Angeles on March 31.

"The very title of the song reminds us that vibrating on a 'Higher' level was the essence of Nipsey's soul," Khaled said.

Watch "Celebrate" above.

Continue Reading

Family Ties: Skip Marley Links With Damian Marley In Visuals For "That's Not True"

Skip Marley blends family and his passion for music in the video for "That's Not True," taking fans on an organic journey throughout Miami's Little Haiti area.

Directed by Andrew Sandler (Chris Brown, Ella Mai), the 22-year-old drives through his city while chatting with locals as some take part in slamming dominoes and others simply living life. Released last month, "That's Not True," keeps true to the 22-year-old's mission of love and understanding as the song highlights strife and disasters that have become normal in society. From infidelities to self-doubt, the grandson of Bob Marley reminds us all to move with love and grace.

Marley's uncle and Grammy-winning artist Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley drops his poignant verse, with the two splitting the screen showing just how well they're carrying out the Marley legacy.

The younger Marley has steadily generated heat for himself. After scoring a major hit with Katy Perry for "Chained To Rhythm," in 2017,  Marley released the critically acclaimed single "Lions." He's also paid homage to his grandfather with a touching cover of "Johnny Was" for the Idris Elba film, Yardie.

Marley has been keeping himself busy, exploring all aspects of his artistry from shooting the clip for this song, to most recently performing at the Kaya Fest on April 20.

There's no telling what else Marley has up his sleeve, but it's safe to say that the reggae genre is in good hands.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music News

1d ago

Watch The Late, Great Nipsey Hussle In DJ Khaled's "Higher" Video

News

19h ago

Lil Nas X Drops Star-Studded "Old Town Road" Music Video

News

1d ago

50 Cent Hits Back At Lord Jamar Over Eminem Comments