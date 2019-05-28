Mala Luna Music Festival 2018
Getty Image

Tyler, The Creator Tops The Billboard 200 Chart For The First Time

May 28, 2019 - 9:20 am by J'na Jefferson

Tyler, The Creator has his first No. 1 album with IGOR. The Odd Future leader, who released his fifth studio-album on May 17, is celebrating his first chart-topping album.

According to reports from Forbes and The New York Times, IGOR bested albums such as DJ Khaled's star-studded Father Of Asahd for the top spot. The LP reportedly moved 165,000 equivalent units, and saw 122.9 million song streams.

"IGOR, NUMBER UNO, STANK YOU," the Grammy-nominated artist wrote on Twitter upon hearing the news. He is reportedly the first hip-hop artist to reach No. 1 with an album he produced and arranged alone– no co-producers are credited.

"Honestly didnt think people would enjoy this album based on alot of thing, so again, thank you, i mean it," he continued on Twitter. "Alot alot of effort put into this. not that that should dictate if people like it or not but im happy all that time and attention paid off."

Per Forbes, with each album, Tyler has gotten closer and closer to the top spot. "He’s reached toward the top every two years, with 2013’s Wolf lifting to No. 3, 2015’s Cherry Bomb placing at No. 4, and 2017’s Flower Boy missing the mark by one rung," they report. Flower Boy debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, right behind Lana Del Rey, who he congratulated at the time.

miley-cyrus-rehashes-cardi-b-nicki-minaj-feud-new-song-1558960830
Getty Images

Miley Cyrus Rehashes Nicki Minaj And Cardi B Feud On New Song

After taking a break, Miley Cyrus is reentering the hip-hop genre. The singer recently stopped by BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend show in England on Saturday (May 25), where she debuted three new songs, entitled "Cattitude," "Dream," and "Mother's Daughter." The first musical drop seems to be gathering the most attention. On "Cattitude," Miley decides to rap about Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's infamous rap beef.

"I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi," Miley raps. The line may seem simple, but considering Nicki and Cardi's previous feud, it holds a lot of weight. As you may know, Nicki and Cardi feuded for much of 2018. The two infamously came to blows at the Harper's Bazaar Icon party in New York City on Sept. 2018.

While the lyric appears to be a little shady, it's possible that it wasn't Miley's intention. She also referenced the past drama between pop stars, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato ("I love you Selena, but I listen to Demi"). She even threw a jab at her Disney alter-ego, Hannah Montana.

As previously reported, Miley announced earlier this year that she was working with a number of hip-hop artists including Mike Will Made-It. Cyrus previously received backlash for seemingly criticizing the genre while she was promoting a country-pop album.

It's unclear when Miley's new songs will appear on streaming platforms.

Performance Space New York's Spring Gala
Getty Images

Solange's Performance Piece 'Witness!' To Premiere In September

Solange is the composer and director of a special performance piece titled "Witness!" The piece will be performed on September 17 at Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, Germany.

"So excited to announce “Witness!” a special performance piece composed and directed by myself at the phenomenal @elbphilharmonie (photo’d here:)," she wrote on Instagram to accompany a photo of the event flyer, which features the picturesque venue. Tickets for the performance go on sale on May 31.

The Houston native is no stranger to elaborate stage productions and intricate, detail-driven performances. She's performed in places such as the Guggenheim and Marfa's Chinati Foundation, so we're sure "Witness!" will be one to remember.

Earlier this year, Solange dropped her performance slot at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival, citing "major production delays" as the cause for cancellation. "She sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future," the official Coachella Twitter page read.

The performance coincides with the release of her latest studio-album, When I Get Home. Check out her announcement below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

so excited to announce “Witness!” a special performance piece composed and directed by myself at the phenomenal @elbphilharmonie (photo’d here:) tickets on sale friday may 31 🖤!

A post shared by @ saintrecords on May 23, 2019 at 5:10pm PDT

Power 106 Presents The Liftoff
Getty Images

YG Releases '4REAL 4REAL' Album Featuring Meek Mill, Tyga, And More

After a brief delay, YG’s fourth studio album, 4REAL 4REAL is finally here. The 14-track project arrived on Friday (May 24) and features guest appearances by Meek Mill, Tyga, Kamaiyah, DaBaby, and more.

The album's release date was initially suspended in light of Nipsey Hussle's untimely death in March 2019. YG included a song, entitled "My Last Words (Nipsey Hussle Tribute)." The track includes audio from YG's speech at Nip's memorial service.

Just hours ahead of the album's release, YG announced that he would be giving a percentage of his album sales to Nip's two children. "I’m giving his kids a percentage of every song on the album,” YG said in a recent interview on Big Boy's Neighborhood. “By the time they get 18, from me, they’re gonna have a bag sitting there.”

Stream 4Real 4Real below.

