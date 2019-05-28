Tyler, The Creator Tops The Billboard 200 Chart For The First Time

Tyler, The Creator has his first No. 1 album with IGOR. The Odd Future leader, who released his fifth studio-album on May 17, is celebrating his first chart-topping album.

According to reports from Forbes and The New York Times, IGOR bested albums such as DJ Khaled's star-studded Father Of Asahd for the top spot. The LP reportedly moved 165,000 equivalent units, and saw 122.9 million song streams.

"IGOR, NUMBER UNO, STANK YOU," the Grammy-nominated artist wrote on Twitter upon hearing the news. He is reportedly the first hip-hop artist to reach No. 1 with an album he produced and arranged alone– no co-producers are credited.

"Honestly didnt think people would enjoy this album based on alot of thing, so again, thank you, i mean it," he continued on Twitter. "Alot alot of effort put into this. not that that should dictate if people like it or not but im happy all that time and attention paid off."

Per Forbes, with each album, Tyler has gotten closer and closer to the top spot. "He’s reached toward the top every two years, with 2013’s Wolf lifting to No. 3, 2015’s Cherry Bomb placing at No. 4, and 2017’s Flower Boy missing the mark by one rung," they report. Flower Boy debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, right behind Lana Del Rey, who he congratulated at the time.

