Tyra Banks Sizzles On The Cover Of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue

Tyra Banks reappears on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition for the first time in 22 years. This marks the third time the 45-year-old is appearing on the cover– the first time was in 1996 with Valeria Mazza.

The entertainment mogul made history back in 1997 for being the first black woman to appear on the coveted cover alone. This year’s cover was shot in Great Exuma, Bahamas by Laretta Houston, and features the stunner in a yellow string bikini ‘smizing’ and showing us that her beauty is everlasting.

“She’s transformed herself into nothing less than a mogul, a cultural force and a supernova of inspiration and empowerment,” says SI Swimsuit Editor MJ Day of Ms. Banks. “She’s kind of the Swimsuit Issue ethos come to life, everything we know this franchise can be.”

Banks is joined by two other cover stars for this year’s Swimsuit issue– USA soccer star and Olympic gold medalist Alex Morgan, and SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek.

"This is for everybody that has been told that they are not good enough because of their body, their age, their everything," Tyra wrote on Twitter with a picture of her cover. "You ARE friggin’ fierce no matter what anybody says! Drop mic now!"