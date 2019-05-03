Usher's $20 Million Herpes Lawsuit Dismissed

Usher's $20 million herpes lawsuit, in which Laura Helm accused the singer of exposing her to the STD, has been dismissed, TMZ reports.

According to court documents, Helm was the one who filed to dismiss her lawsuit earlier this week because she and the Confessions artist reportedly "reached an amicable resolution." The dismissal was reportedly filed with prejudice, which means that the case cannot be refiled again. All roads point to a monetary settlement, although that has not been confirmed at this time.

As previously reported, Usher became the center of controversy after a number of women accused him of exposing them to the herpes virus. Helm was one of the alleged victims who sued Usher back in 2017. She claimed he exposed her to the virus during a night of unprotected sex. Helm initially sued him for $10 million but doubled the price to cover her emotional harm and punitive damages.

Helm's dismissal comes one year after another one of Usher's accusers dropped their case in 2018. The male accuser, who was named John Doe in court documents, dropped his case after claiming he engaged in unprotected intercourse with the singer during a visit to a Los Angeles spa.